Equinox’s ‘We Don’t Speak January’ campaign sparks outrage, bans people from joining on New Year’s

Luxury fitness company Equinox has sparked outrage online after launching a bizarre campaign dubbed ‘We Don’t Speak January’ – with the high-priced gym chain banning new members from joining on New Year’s Day.

The brand explained on its social media that it didn’t allow people to sign up on January 1 because it didn’t want to “support the “new year, new me” movement that happens every January.”

“We are for people who constantly push themselves to the limit,” it added.

The end of the year is a time to reflect on the past 12 months, assess what you want to change in your life and set goals for 2023 – and many people often decide they want to live a healthier lifestyle in the new year .

Equinox has sparked outrage online after launching a bizarre campaign called ‘We Don’t Speak January’ – which banned new members from joining the expensive gym on New Year’s Day

The brand explained on social media that it was not allowing people to sign up on January 1 because it didn’t want to support the “new year, new me” movement that takes place every January.

The month of January tends to see a spike in gym memberships, with some being canceled soon after — but Equinox wants you to “take your New Year’s resolutions elsewhere.”

“We are not accepting new memberships today. It’s not you, it’s January,” read a message on his website on Jan. 1 when you tried to apply for a membership.

‘January is a fantasy, delivered to your home in a pastel colored box. It’s about change.’

“It needs a new outfit before it can start. In short, give up a few weeks later.

“You’re not New Year’s resolution. Your life doesn’t start at the beginning of the year. And that’s not what Equinox is all about.

“We are going beyond what is possible. We defy expectations. We are not moderation. We all want it, every day. And you deserve it all.

“You’re not New Year’s resolution. Your life doesn’t start at the beginning of the year. And that’s not what Equinox is all about,” it added on its website

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Equinox said it wants you to “take your resolutions elsewhere”

The brand added, “January is a fantasy. There is talk of change. It needs a new outfit before it can start. In short, give up a few weeks later’

“At Equinox, we don’t talk January — and neither do you. We look forward to welcoming you to our Equinox community tomorrow.”

According to a 2019 questionnaire conducted by NPR and The Marist Poll, 13 percent of 1,075 American adults said one of their New Year’s resolutions was to exercise more, making it the most common resolution.

IHRSA also reported in 2020 that 12 percent of all gym signups happen in January and 50 percent of new members quit within six months.

In addition, Exercise.com said 67 percent of gym memberships go completely unused.

Many people were dissatisfied with Equinox’s new campaign and took to Twitter to slam the gym brand, with one user calling it the “creepiest flex in New Year’s history.”

“If someone wants to have a goal on January 1 that will make them live healthier, stronger and longer, encourage it, not insist,” another wrote.

‘Start your cause when you want people! Do what works for you, even if it’s January 1st.’

“This is insufferable, but since your brand is insufferable… well done. I’m sure many self-loathing people chasing an empty sense of superiority will find this campaign very cool,” said another.

Many people were dissatisfied with Equinox’s new campaign and took to Twitter to slam the gym brand, with one user calling it the “creepiest flex in New Year’s history.”

“It smacks of pretense and elitism,” read a fourth tweet. “Go to an @AnytimeFitness where everyone is welcome and appreciated.”

Others called it “garbage,” “shameful” and “insensitive,” while another said the “people behind” the campaign should be “fired.”

“Time for a boycott,” said another irate user, while another added, “You’ll fail bigger than anyone who starts and fails – at least they started.” You just finished.’

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” another wrote. ‘People can start losing weight at any time of the year! At least they’re doing something!’

‘What kind of BS? Do you all deny that people want to change their lives?’ asked another user.

“Other gyms will welcome these people with open arms. This is an incredibly bad look. You should be ashamed of yourself.’

From January 2, the company will accept new members again. It costs $382 per month to access the gyms around the world.

DailyMail.com has contacted Equinox for comment.

If you enjoyed this article…

A professional bridesmaid who has been to 125 weddings revealed the seven biggest mistakes couples make before they tie the knot

A man who grew up in Warren Jeffs’ polygamist Mormon cult revealed he had four mothers and 44 siblings when he opened up about his ‘toxic’ escape from religion to find freedom in NYC

And a psychologist revealed 10 telltale signs that someone has a narcissist’s personality style – and shared tips to help you cope