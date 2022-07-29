Epileptic breaststroker Imogen Clark goes for gold at the Commonwealth Games

When Imogen Clark was rescued from the bottom of a swimming pool nine years ago, she never imagined that she would one day swim in the Midlands again at a major event.

The Chesterfield-born breaststroke girl was 14 when she suffered a severe seizure in Derby and was later diagnosed with photosensitive epilepsy.

Clark’s doctor and mother told her to quit the sport, but she ignored medical and parental advice to pursue her passion. And oh, how glad she is that she did, because it has brought her to Birmingham where she will be going for the Commonwealth Games gold in the 50m breaststroke on Saturday night.

Breaststroke Imogen Clark had her first attack at the bottom of a swimming pool nine years ago

“It was a real struggle, but now that I’m wearing the lion, being in my home country with my whole family there to support me, it makes everything worth it,” said the 23-year-old. Sports post.

Clark now takes two tablets a day to stop her seizures, which happened regularly in her younger years, including twice while swimming.

“I had my first seizure in a swimming pool when I was 13,” she recalls. “Apparently I was just holding on to the side of the pool, chatting, and then I started swimming and then just stopped in the middle of the pool. My coach had to get me out.

“At the time, the doctors said it was a growth spurt and I went a whole year without having another one, but then I had a period where I had a lot of them.

The 23-year-old swimmer will compete for gold at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday

“The worst was the second time in the pool. We were doing some underwater work, so I don’t think anyone noticed I was on the bottom for a while.

“One of my teammates dragged me off the bottom and the lifeguard helped me out. They were ready to resuscitate me.

“I just remember coming to the hospital. You have no idea what happened except that you feel absolutely horrible. It’s so exhausting.

“Fortunately, I can now live my life without having them. But to know that I had to be rescued, dragged from the bottom of the pool, is really scary.

“Actually, I’m really thankful I can’t remember them, as I would probably keep from swimming. But now I like to talk about it and make it a normalized thing. I want other people in my position to go out and think they can achieve things too.’

She admitted: ‘I had to be rescued, dragged from the bottom of the pool, it’s really scary’

Clark’s greatest swimming achievement to date was a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke at the 2018 European Championships, where she also set a British record of 30.04 seconds.

She came close to that improvement when she won the British classes in 30.10 seconds in April, making her the second fastest swimmer in the Commonwealth this year, behind South African Lara van Niekerk.

“That swim was huge for me because it’s the fastest I’ve done in a long time,” adds Clark. “If I had been to the World Cup this year, I would have fought for a medal.

“But the fact that I can now do that at a home game is genius. I have the home crowd behind me and I want to race for that podium spot. It would really mean anything to win a medal.”