Epic Games teases Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover event that may see Goku with a gun

In the endless procession of Fortnite crossovers a new one is coming that I’m actually surprised it hasn’t happened sooner. Goku may be coming, which means a handful of lovers Dragon Ball characters are also dropped off at Tilted Towers, strapped in with an AK and some slurp juice. Dear Lord Jesus, that’s a sentence.

The Fortnite Twitter account teased the news, hinting at an August 16 release, and players are already seeing what appear to be assets of the event. One is a set of in-game furniture that looks like Master Roshi’s outdoor lounge with a Capsule Corp capsule. The other is a wallpaper featuring Master Roshi’s iconic desert island.

We already know that nothing is sacred to Fortnite when there’s money to be made, but at the risk of repeating a familiar chorus, it feels: wrong to make Goku explode anything that isn’t Kamehameha wave. Weapons are better suited to Yamcha or Oolong. Damn, I know Bulma and Launch will be tied up. But Goku? No. Does not matter. We are but fools to try to turn the tide that is Fortnite’s incomprehensible crossovers. In any case, this addition could finally give us a realistic answer to the age-old question of who would fight:

Superman

Image: Epic Games

or goku?