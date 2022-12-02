EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE – Would Prince Philip have allowed Lady Hussey to be exiled?

<!–

The late Prince Philip was in shape when he met non-white Britons. He once asked Guyana-born Labor MP Bernie Grant, “And who are you?” “I’m Bernie Grant MP,” he answered proudly.

To which the Duke replied, “And in what country is that?” When he met Lord Taylor of Warwick, whose parents were from Jamaica, he asked, “And what exotic part of the world are you from?” Taylor deftly replied, “Birmingham.” If he were still with us, would Philip have allowed Lady Susan Hussey’s abrupt resignation?

Petronella Wyatt, pictured, who was eager to defend her friend Lady Susan, recalls: ‘She abhors discrimination and once snubbed me for an article I wrote about Italians because it was both ‘racist’ and ‘unfriendly’.’

Edward and Sophie Wessex at last night’s recording of the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall performed a job increasingly shunned by senior royals. Based on ‘turns’ it should have been Charles in the royal box. The last time, in 2020, he got away with a video message because of the pandemic. Anne is the smartest. She showed up with other family members, in 1968 and 1972, and managed to evade the short straw for 39 years until her arrival in 2011.

John Stonehouse, who throws his clothes away on a beach in Miami and fakes his death, has been compared to Matt Hancock by the writer of an ITV drama about the Labor politician. “I mean, you can’t do it anymore,” says John Preston. “I mean, disappear, reinvent yourself, and resurface on the other side of the world…unless you’re Matt Hancock!” At least Matty didn’t leave his clothes in a heap by the kangaroo testicles.

Meanwhile, Emer Heatley, who plays Stonehouse’s mistress Sheila Buckley, takes pride in capturing Buckley’s outspoken lisp for the ITV drama. How did she do? “I was told, ‘Think of Jonathan Ross!’ I thought, ‘Okay, cool.’

Blink Your Eyes and You’d Miss Her Countdown host Anne Robinson admits she falsely attempted to mimic her cerebral persona from The Weakest Link.

“It’s a brilliant show,” she admits. ‘But you don’t really need a smart presenter for that.’ Annie, do you hear from current host Colin Murray’s lawyers?

The Guardian parliamentary sketch writer John Crace attacks Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for defending private schools, saying ‘Rishi exudes privilege.’ Crace himself went to… Eton!

Dublin-born Mary Bourke recalls meeting Lady Susan at an Irish embassy reception: ‘When she heard my Irish accent, she gasped with delight and asked if I would ‘paste her driveway’.’ Mary – an acclaimed comedian – insists she doesn’t want a giraffe at the expense of her ladyship, adding, “I don’t know why people are so sensitive these days.”