EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Will the Queen orchestrate a make-up meeting between warring William and Harry?

If Harry returns to the UK, can the Queen use her constitutional powers to organize a conciliatory meeting between him and William?

She’s scheduled to be back in London to appoint a new prime minister, but the other associated duties – audiences with dismissed and newly appointed ministers and a meeting of the Privy Council – could be delegated to two state councilors.

Both fighting brothers are counselors. Since Harry will be in the country, she might order him to do his duty alongside William. Could he refuse?

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar admits he and the cast members agreed to film the anti-Boris satirical meme. ‘[Political campaign group] Contacted under the guidance of Donkeys [series writer] Jed Mercurio,” he told Radio Times. And he told us, ‘These guys are really good. Would you like to record this and that?’ It was very good. It wasn’t completely Johnson’s then, but Cressida Dick’s.’

Much compared to Boris and Carrie who may have followed Margaret Thatcher’s lead and moved to Dulwich after Downing Street. In 1990, she and Denis were photographed after purchasing a £2 million detached house (in today’s currency) in a gated community there. A developer, recognizing the publicity value, had given them a huge discount and then quickly sold the remaining homes. The Thatchers have never lived in their new home.

Cranford star Lisa Dillon, pictured, tosses her powder puff from the pram to the empathy of ex-Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Adrian Noble, with the actors enduring a “litany of misery” as they audition for roles.

“This is hilarious,” Lisa rages. “From one of the rudest directors at an audition I’ve ever met.

“He was standing with his back out, smoking out the window when I entered the room, having traveled four hours to meet him. Wouldn’t look around.’

He will now Lisa!

David Dimbleby, for his upcoming controversial documentary series Days That Shook the BBC, was denied the cooperation of former Newsnight editor Peter Rippon, who was accused of attempting to suppress a disclosure of Jimmy Savile. Former Director General John Birt also declined to be interviewed. “John Birt was against the whole idea of ​​the series,” Dimbleby says. “He thinks the BBC should be celebrating, not navel-gazing.”

Gyles Brandreth warns readers of The Oldie about American cartoonist Al Capp (creator of Li’l Abner) who was the ultimate lover of Robin Dalton, the Australian literary agent who recently passed away at the age of 101. “What was special about Al Capp?” asks Gyles. He only had one leg. According to Robin: ‘A monoped always makes the best lover. It is known.’ She called her last volume of memoirs, published when she was 95, One Leg Over. Of course she did.

Boisterous fund manager John Carrington, who has died aged 80, will be mourned at London’s Savile Club, despite his eviction for throwing a large ashtray into the Mayfair men’s watering hole. Fellow member Bruce Anderson, despite his jumbo frame, had a miraculous escape from injury.