EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Will the King remove Prince Harry’s KCVO?

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix caper increases pressure on King Charles to retaliate.

Could you take away your son’s knighthood of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO), which was bestowed on him by the Queen in 2015 for “services to the sovereign”?

All the royals have it (except William, who will one day become head of the order).

The courtiers feel that Harry has forfeited an honor found in the monarch’s personal gift.

Harry was given the award in 2015 by the late Queen Elizabeth II, but courtiers demand the king take it away.

What about Megan? The Queen never got around to giving her the Order of the Royal Family, awarded only to the women closest to the monarch’s family.

The odds that Charles will not bestow the honor on the Duchess of Sussex.

As a university student, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was an avid Gordon Brown fan, confessing: “For my birthday, my friends bought me a framed photo of Gordon. He was wearing a suit and red tie. He does not know. Do not tell her.

My lips are sealed.

The modest David Jason surprised a visiting television crew when he ordered a cup of coffee.

‘They said, ‘Oh, right. Some people want something a little more. Joan Collins, for example, has to start the day with a glass of champagne,” she says.

‘You start thinking, ‘God, how pretentious is that?’ He could have said, “I must have a light and sour please!” As Del Boy might comment: Bonnet de douche!

The Affair star said the sex scenes were one of the reasons she left the show.

Ruth Wilson’s gratuitous sex scenes with Dominic West on The Affair were a factor in her leaving the hit TV show, with the Radio Times asking her if an intimacy coordinator could have helped her.

“Yeah, I think so, because people feel uncomfortable talking about sex,” says Ruth, pictured.

“It’s important to have someone you can talk to about your concerns, your worries or limits, things you don’t want to show.”

Did his on-screen sex partner Dominic fight stoically without demanding a coordinator?

With Sir Elton John confirmed to headline Glastonbury, Prince Philip’s biographer Gyles Brandreth remembers sitting down with the duke before a performance of Rocket Man.

“Watching the show,” says Gyles, “Philip groaned, ‘Oh, God, Elton John…again.'”

After prolonged losses on Broadway, Phantom Of The Opera producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh is enjoying his highest-grossing box office of nearly £2m a week.

“There comes a point where you become a theatrical wallpaper,” he says after announcing that the show will close in February after 35 years.

“The reason it’s out of stock now is because it’s coming out.”

Milky bars in Cameron this Christmas!

Speaking of Brideshead Revisited TV producer Derek Granger’s lack of royalties for his work on the script, think of the late Raymond Cusick, who created Doctor Who’s Daleks and, as a BBC employee, couldn’t get a penny in royalties .

He left the BBC in 1966, unhappy with the lack of recognition, receiving an ex-gratia payment of £100. And a Blue Peter badge!