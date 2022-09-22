EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Is it time for St. Elizabeth of Windsor?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Can the Queen be canonized as St. Elizabeth of Windsor?

Roman Catholic peer Charles Moore makes the proposal, pointing out that the Church of England, of which she was the highest governor, accepts pre-Reformation canonizations and could recognize the Queen.

“If it were,” he writes in The Spectator, “now is the best possible time to start.”

She also possessed, he argues, the two formal qualifications for holiness—heroic virtue and two miracles, adding, “The world is already full of people who believe that the late Queen has cured them of this and that.”

Lord Moore has a vested interest in HM’s elevation to sainthood. He claims that his cousin’s fear was cured by seeing the Queen’s catafalque. “Behold,” he says to me, “the wondrous experience of grace dispels his fear.” Pope Francis remains silent.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s audience meander on This Morning about ‘never jumping in line’ after their visit to the Queen’s lying-in-state triggers joy at ITN. Employees accuse the duo, inspired by editor Martin Frizell, of invading their territory with royal news specials. Someone says, “This has historically been the domain of ITN. So there is a certain satisfaction in seeing the Twitter storm demanding their resignation. There is glee at ITN.’

Clearing her throat to star in The Crucible at the National Theatre, Erin Doherty, pictured, wants to stretch her thespian talents.

“I need a gay drama!” screams the actress, who played Princess Anne in The Crown.

“I want the intricacies of what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

As the late Michael Winner advised, ‘Calm down, honey!’

Discussing his appearance on the US version of The Masked Singer this week, Monty Python’s Eric Idle recalled asking Paul McCartney’s permission before performing Love Me Do. “I wrote to him and asked if I could do it. I got a letter back that said, ‘Yes, you can do the song. But please tell me what show it is so I can make sure I avoid it.”

Exiled thespian Laurence Fox’s plight is condemned by cousin Freddie. “Uplifting people’s views and canceling their livelihoods and their lives – and the effect that has on their families – is also inhumane. It’s so stupid.’ At least there’s work to be done for Laurence. He replaces Nigel Farage on holiday on GB News.

Prue Leith recalls serving the Queen a cup of tea at an opening in Westminster: ‘I asked if she wanted it black and I put a piece of lemon in it, and she said ‘No lemon’. I grabbed a cocktail stick and fished out the lemon and filled it with hot water. She then said: ‘I like strong’. Poor woman. I gave her weak lemon tea and she wanted strong black tea.’ Isn’t it a small wonder that Prudence, the inept waitress, got a Damehood!