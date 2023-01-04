EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: King Charles is still eager to build bridges with Prince Harry

<!–

One of Harry’s most serious points of contention with his father, the King, is the monarch’s refusal to support his children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, as HRHs.

It’s a status they automatically received – along with Prince and Princess – as the King’s grandchildren when Charles ascended the throne in September.

Harry and Meghan aren’t allowed to use their HRH titles, but it’s just a gentlemen’s agreement.

Nothing prevents them from activating the royal equivalent of the nuclear option by resuming use of the titles.

But this could force the king to issue letters of patent and formally remove the title from all of them – something he would be reluctant to do.

While the Sussexes seem eager to burn bridges, the king, one source reports, is still very keen on building them.

With the publication of Harry’s book Spare approaching, it appears that the palace has been unable to secure a copy in advance.

While it’s not intent on commenting publicly – a policy the Palace adopted with the Netflix Harry & Meghan saga – it’s keen to lead the way rather than have to read quickly after sending a subordinate to Hatchards in Piccadilly has sent, booksellers to the king, on the morning it is published to collect a few copies.

Former BBC correspondent Michael Cole, who eagerly watches Emer Heatley, pictured playing John Stonehouse’s mistress on ITV, claims she is vastly exaggerating Sheila Buckley’s speech impediment.

He should know. He got the only interview with her when Stonehouse was arrested in Melbourne after faking his death.

“She lied very convincingly to every question I asked,” Cole recalls, adding, “The sexiest thing about her was a slight distortion of her upper lip that gave her an Elvis Presley-style pout.”

The custodians of Wales’ highest peak, Snowdon, have decided it will be known by its Welsh name in future following pressure from a petition calling for reform.

King Charles, a longtime Prince of Wales who spent time as a student learning the language, will have to decide whether to follow suit and rename the earldom created for Antony Armstrong-Jones when he married Charlie’s aunt, Princess Margaret .

Will Earl of Snowdon David Linley find himself answerable to the Earl of Yr Wyddfa?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes (left) and Martin Freeman (right) as Dr John Watson

Six years since the last episode of his hit TV series Sherlock – starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman – the show’s creator and writer Steven Moffat announces on Radio 4: ‘I’ll start writing Sherlock as Benedict tomorrow. and Martin show up, honestly.

Unfortunately, they have moved on to bigger and better things, leaving us behind shouting, “But Benedict, Martin—please come back!”

Claude Littner from The Apprentice explains how the BBC prevents hanky-panky among the participants in the house-sharing contest.

‘The boys and girls are separated in the house. There’s always someone living there to make sure there’s no monkey trade.’