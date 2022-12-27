EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Intrigue remains over Anthony Blunt

Decades before Margaret Thatcher denounced the inspector of the Queen’s photographs, Anthony Blunt, in 1979 as a former Soviet spy, HM knew he was a traitor but did not fire him, says Alan Bennett. Writing in The London Review of Books, he recalls speaking to the Queen’s secretary, Lord Charteris, about his play A Question Of Attribution, where the monarch has a lengthy conversation with Blunt while the audience wonders if she knew he was a traitor. “I suppose the question was whether the Queen knew and whether Blunt knew that the Queen knew,” Charteris told Bennett. “The truth is that they both knew,” and he added: “But that, of course, goes without saying.”

Decades before Margaret Thatcher denounced Anthony Blunt, the surveyor of the Queen’s photographs, in 1979 as a former Soviet spy, HM knew he was a traitor but did not fire him, says Alan Bennett.

Bennett also insists that the late monarch had a sense of humor, recounting how she turned Prunella Scales into a CBE after playing HM in A Question Of Attribution. “The queen whispered, ‘I suppose you think you should be doing this,'” Bennett writes. ‘A laugh-out-loud joke in anyone’s book.’

BBC Radio 4’s Today guest edition is condemned by the show’s former deputy editor, Alan Ashton. “Had ‘guest editors’ been suggested, including Lord Botham and Jamie Oliver,” he rants, “I would have had to resign or take annual leave.” It is an insult to the BBC newsroom. After all, many of us would love to be guest speakers for the House of Commons, guest Chancellors of the Exchequer, or even guest coaches for Arsenal or Manchester United. However, these positions are thankfully left to the professionals. Why can’t the BBC be the same?

Tina Brown, pictured, feverishly putting the finishing touches on the paperback edition of her royal book, complains that all the hoopla surrounding Harry and Meghan’s revelations has led to a stampede of demands to appear on TV channels. “I half expected to open the refrigerator door and have the reservations guy from Piers Morgan come out,” she sighs.

“I half expected to open the refrigerator door and the reservations guy from Piers Morgan would come out,” he sighs.

Michael Palin comments that doctors recommended John Cleese’s Monty Python silly ride, recalling that it was in the original sketch: “I played Mr. Putey, the man with the not-so-interesting ride who wanted a ministry grant. It involved mastering a very slow, wobbly gait and a long speech.I once almost completely lost my voice and almost struggled with Mr Putey’s speech.At the end of which there was a long pause before John came up with a new line , ‘I’m sorry, what was that again?’

The late Queen’s insignia remains on the curtain at the Royal Opera House. Veteran opera lovers remember that the day after King George VI’s death in 1952, the ROH curtain carried the new monarch’s EIIR. Trills an ROH factotum: “It has been decided that the late Queen’s initials will remain as a lasting memory of her patronage.”

What has Partygate inquisitor Sue Gray been up to since her damning report on Covid rule breakers? The Department’s Second Permanent Secretary for Leveling Up recently visited a spacecraft launch site in Shetland and commented: ‘Amazing place. I feel very comfortable here. Do you plan to go into orbit, Sue?