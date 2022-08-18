EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: How Roger Moore greeted Native American

<!–

Roger Moore, late 007, tried to hand over Marlon Brando’s Oscar to Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather, the recipient of a belated Academy Awards apology. Roger remembered the 1973 ceremony and said, “She held out her hand. I thought it was a greeting, did the same and said “how”. ‘No,’ she yelled, before starting a passionate speech about Native American Indians.’

Roger Moore (left) and Liv Ullman (center) handing Native American Sacheen Littlefeather (right) Marlon Brando’s Best Actor Oscar, 1973. There was a brief confusion between the trio

Did the Buckingham Palace courtiers experience a shiver of terror when William and Kate bought another house? Although four bedroom Adelaide Cottage is modest by royal standards, they have retained Anmer Hall – a ten bedroom Georgian staple on the Sandringham Estate with a swimming pool and tennis court. They still have the 20+ room Kensington Palace apartment where their offices are located. With mortgage rates rising and the cost of living rising, is it the best time for the Cambridge clan to acquire a third of the res?

During a conversation with the Queen, Madness star Suggs mischievously asked, “Are you still into football, ma’am?” “Not really,” HM replied. Suggs joked, “Can I have your Cup Final tickets?” “That’s Tommy Cooper!” replied the Queen, referring to the comic that asked her the same question after a Royal Variety Performance. “He must have said it in 1957,” Suggs adds. “She has a very good memory.”

Suggs attended a Buckingham Palace reception after the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012, and recalled: “I dropped my glass on the floor… Princess Beatrice ran up to me and said, ‘Will you stop dropping drinks on my grandmother’s carpet?” ‘ Luxury!

The Queen Mother is pictured on Jersey, 1984

The Queen Mother, pictured, was a fan of the BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, according to a Channel 5 documentary. It claims dinners were interrupted when butler ‘Backstairs’ Billy Tallon drove a TV into the dining room. “Guests had to put down their cutlery and watch the half-hour episode,” recalled cast member Sue Hodge. “Once he got out, they went on!”

Ten question starter for BBC polymath Amol Rajan with sharp elbows. If he replaces Paxo on University Challenge, how will he find the time between presenting Radio 4’s Today, The Media Show, Start the Week and TV’s The One Show? Canny bookmakers should favor him to present Eurovision.

Chosen as an official pin-up by the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, Coronation Street star Pat Phoenix once attended a regiment of booze under the guidance of Granada TV’s publicity chief Norman Frisby. Norman, who passed away at age 94, recalls: “She jumped on the table and shouted, ‘Guys, the drinks are mine.” There were 700-800. I said to the adjutant: ‘She can’t pay it, and I certainly can’t, so you’d better send the bill to Granada.’ Those were the days!