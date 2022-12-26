EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Hackney is fit for a king, says Jay

Jay Blades, who was dangerously picky about the King in The Repair Shop, thinks his new best friend would be fine living on the Hackney estate where Blades grew up.

“You know what, the King would be fine because he has a good heart,” he says. ‘That’s all you need in the community where I grew up.’

And the dangers would not be a problem. ‘Well, the king has security people, doesn’t he? He wouldn’t be dealing with any of it.

King Charles III, then Prince of Wales with Jay Blades (left) during a special episode of The Repair Shop as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Blades could help Charles with his coronation. The wooden coronation chair is not the most comfortable of seats and the king has a notoriously dodgy backrest.

Blades has designed his own high-backed, velvet-covered ‘throne’ which he sells for £2,399 each.

“Tell me that chair doesn’t make you feel like the boss,” he boasts. How could Carlos III resist?!

Four decades after becoming a supermodel, David Bowie’s widow Iman is clearing the air about her Somali origins, complaining to Vogue that she was initially described as a ‘tribal woman’ and a ‘cattle girl’.

So he called a press conference in New York to set the record straight.

I said, “By the way, I speak English and four other languages. I am not a goat herder.”

But he adds with a shrug: “They took the other story and went with it.”

Gloomily going through unwanted holiday gifts? Think of the lady-in-waiting to the late Princess Margaret, who was given a toilet brush.

“She seemed a little crestfallen,” recalls Margaret Anne’s friend Lady Glenconner, explaining that the princess had noticed the recipient did not have a brush when she stayed with her.

“In fact,” adds Anne, “she had hidden the toilet brush when Princess Margaret visited her and was quite annoyed by the gesture.”

The Queen, in her 1958 Christmas message, more than 60 years before Harry and Meghan told their Netflix ‘truth’ to their children, warned of the dangers of exposing royal children to the media, saying: ‘Some of you have written to say that you would like to see our children on television this afternoon.

‘We value your interest in them and I can assure you that we have given this a lot of thought before deciding not to.

‘We would like our son and daughter to grow up as normally as possible so that they can serve you and the Commonwealth faithfully and well when they are old enough to do so.

“We believe that public life is not a fair burden for growing children.” How times change!

Marco Pierre White says that a feast is not a feast without a potato, that the plain potato is a special ingredient and should be handled as such, adding, “Peeling may just be peeling for others, but I consider it an art form.” ‘

Why Marco’s reverence for the simple potato?

He often boasts that his Hibernian ancestors were so poor that they never noticed the Irish potato famine of 1847.