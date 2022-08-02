EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Does Prince Andrew really think car crash interview was a success? 

Prince Andrew’s friends fear the disgraced royal remains are convinced his car accident Newsnight interview was a success, mistakenly thinking he had distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein’s shadow and portrayed himself as an “honorable man.” who did the right thing. He also thought his misunderstood irresistibility to the fairer sex would be more than a match for Emily Maitlis. Shouldn’t his stripped-down honor be replaced by a new title: Prince of Delusion?

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who restored Pastor Betty Boothroyd’s neck and wrist fringes, wanted to wear the official wig last worn by Speaker Weatherill in 1992, but it’s gone. A replacement is not cheap. Legal outfitters Stanley Ley quote £2,625 plus VAT for a full bottom wig. At least Sir Lindsay keeps his pants. He has drawn the line when wearing tights and knee-breeches on ceremonial occasions.

Would the rampant Lionesses want a distinctive badge? The Football Association’s current logo features three male lions with manes, but the female of the species is more stealthy, faster and better at teamwork and tactics than their male counterparts – in the wilderness and on the field. Would the manless Prince William, chairman of the FA, approve?

TV food chef Nigella Lawson

House goddess Nigella Lawson describes certain TV food shows as the ‘theatre of cruelty and humiliation’ because of their ill-treatment of participants, adding: ‘It also makes people inhibited from cooking at home because they have this persecution voice in their heads. to have .’ You couldn’t refer to Gordon Ramsay, Nigella!

The late Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols, aka Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, who died Saturday at age 89, enjoyed sending tough co-star William Shatner, once joking, “People say you’re a pompous, arrogant, selfish, egocentric, narcissistic jerk.’ She clarified, “I don’t think you’re narcissistic.”

Ex-boxer Chris Eubank, who bragged that his appearance on MasterChef taught presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace the connection between food and love, tells Radio Times: ‘When I cook, whether my wife is there or not, it’s like I on a date. I dim the lights, I turn on Nat King Cole. I float in there. Let me tell you any woman would die standing in that kitchen.” Someone intoxicates Chris for the garden hose ban!

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, explaining how he came up with his famous catchphrase, tells Saga magazine: “When I read the line ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph’ in the script, I added ‘and the little donkey’ when the cameras started rolling. Everyone was silent for a moment, but it stayed inside.’ He adds, “If I’m walking down the road, there’s a good chance someone will yell at me, ‘How’s the little donkey?’