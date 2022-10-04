EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: How does Meghan feel about the Charles award?

<!–

With Meghan reportedly once lamenting not being paid to conduct royal tours, what has been her reaction to the jumbo payments from her father-in-law Charles?

In her and Harry’s last year as “working” royals, Charles paid out £4.5m to his sons – the split was not disclosed – to cover their official duties and lifestyles in taxpayer-funded palaces.

Harry’s claim to Oprah that Charles cut him off financially after they left the gilded cage was debunked by the revelation that his father had actually been generous with a payout.

The Sussex duo’s shaky memory is probably the main reason the rest of the family have trust issues with the exiles.

Amber Rudd’s journalist daughter Flora Gill, who is highly critical of Liz Truss, does not have a bad word for the chancellor as she once declared on her radio show: ‘Shout out to Kwasi, love you!’ She has been a fan since besieging Kwarteng’s romance with her mother.

The Duchess of York has won a literary Titan Gold Award for her novel Demon’s Land, described as ‘brilliant’ with its ‘unique writing style, complex characters and original ideas’. Is the Booker beckoning? Oh no. Previous winners, including Master Your Mortgage and Crush Medical Debt, didn’t catch the judges’ eye.

Woman’s Hour host Emma Barnett, pictured expecting her second child after grueling fertility treatment, has tried to relax during pregnancy by indulging in £60 gong baths, where you lie down and ‘bath’ to the sound of ​one who strikes a gong.

“I didn’t love the gong bath and fell asleep for some of it,” she wails.

Emma, ​​why not tune in to News At Ten and doze off to the opening bangers. It’s cheaper!

On tonight’s ITV documentary about Jeremy Paxman’s battle with Parkinson’s, he is reunited with former Home Secretary Michael Howard, who avoided answering a question about prisons on Newsnight in 1997. ‘My obituary,’ moans Paxman, ‘will be: Man who asks same question 18 times dies.’ Encouragement Paxo. You only asked him 12 times.

Monica Lewinsky admits to needing at least five therapists, saying: ‘I have a normal therapist who is a trauma psychiatrist. I have my energy guy. I have a therapist who is also kind of a friend, but kind of a guard in case of emergency. And I started during the pandemic with somatic therapy. There will be other people who kind of come in and out.’ She adds: ‘I’m very lucky because I’m in a position where I’m supporting myself enough now that I can afford to give myself the kind of healing things that I need.’ Does Bill Clinton cast a long shadow?

If friendless David Dimbleby is looking for friends at the BBC, Gary Lineker won’t be on his list. “I simply don’t understand Lineker,” he says. “It seems like he’s just talking his mouth off about everything. I don’t know what he’s doing’. He adds provocatively: ‘Was he a footballer?’