EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Did Prince Charles miss New York trip after 9/11 to go shooting at Balmoral? 

The late Sir Christopher Meyer made a royal indiscretion in his memoir DC Confidential, in which he wrote that weeks after the 9/11 atrocities in New York, Prince Charles was expected to be the patron of ‘UK in New York’. “Prince Charles couldn’t come… much to the chagrin of the organisers,” the ex-ambassador recalled. “From a deep-seated throat less than a million miles from the Prince’s house, I was told that firing at Balmoral took precedence. Prince Andrew stepped in.’

Society chronicler Anne de Courcy angers Stanley Johnson by claiming in a review of a book about London clubs that he had retaliated for Michael Gove’s betrayal of Boris. “She reports that Stanley blacked out Michael Gove’s application to rejoin the Beefsteak after withdrawing his support for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister,” said Beefsteak Chair Professor Jeremy Jennings, adding: “This was not the case.” case.’ Does Jeremy’s limb hurt after some arm twists from Stanley?

It seems the centimes have fallen in French media circles that Liz Truss is likely to be the next prime minister with a profile on France Inter’s Le 7/9, the BBC’s Today equivalent, highlighting her “wood delivery” and “facial expressions.” ‘. And the only audio clip, introduced in icy tones, was of the infamous cheese speech. ‘She claimed that English fromages were superior to France’s!’ said the shocked voice-over. La vie n’est-elle pas grandiose!

Good and bad news for Princess Beatrice. After years of teasing mercilessly about her fashion sense, she’s on Tatler’s Best Dressed list. And the bad news? She is not in the top ten led by cousin the Duchess of Cambridge – but relegated to the ‘best of the rest’.

Fruity TalkTV interrogator Julia Hartley-Brewer asks Jacob Rees-Mogg: ‘What’s actually going well in Britain these days? Can you think of a public service?’ Jacob reacts cheerfully: ‘Our test cricketers did not do badly against New Zealand. Test matches are therefore going reasonably well.’

After watching a BBC TV Center recording of her favorite sitcom The Good Life in 1978, HM was oblivious to the backstage drama before meeting chic Jerry Leadbetter, aka Paul Eddington. ‘Paul wasn’t sure about bending,’ reveals a Channel 5 documentary labeling Paul as a Leftie. “He wasn’t really happy that he had to bend,” adds a program source. “But he did when it came to time.”

Uber publicist Mark Barkowski will be taking his autobiographical show False Teeth In A Pork Pie to Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms later this month. Will he mention his promotion from Gerry Cottle’s Circus, when he made up the story of the human cannonball who was supposed to fly to the US for treatment for nerve loss and refused to board the plane? It inspired the headline (accompanied by circus tour details) Human Cannonball Refuses To Fly.