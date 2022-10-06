EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Can Beatrice and Eugenie save Andrew’s royal status?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Will Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s drastic slimming down of her royal family – removing titles from four of her grandchildren – inspire King Charles to understand the sting and scrap Andrew’s HRH status?

He’s in a pinch. If he formally removes his brother’s HRH, he would have to amend the Letters Patent to either exempt Beatrice and Eugenie or separately create them HRHs.

Charles has been impressed by how they have built careers “with their royalty easily” and would not upset them. It is possible that the virtues of the daughters could cover the sins of the father.

Liz Truss almost missed the historic photograph of the Queen anointing her as Prime Minister at Balmoral. In keeping with her mantra ‘I have to be seen to be believed’, HM approved taking pictures with incoming PMs.

However, a mole reveals that as the monarch looked frail and with a bruised hand, she was advised that it might be wise to avoid being depicted so as not to provoke further speculation about her health.

The Queen was having none of it and insisted that the photo shoot went ahead as planned. No one knew at the time that she would pass to her heavenly throne just 48 hours later.

When the Queen was introduced to transgender author Jan Morris, she had no idea who she was. Morris, who died in 2020 aged 94, had to explain that he, as James Morris, had relayed the news that Edmund Hillary had conquered Everest in time for her coronation. When asked why she did not tell the sovereign about her gender change, she replied: ‘How could I explain to her? Life is to short.’

Broadcaster and Paisley Grammar School boy Andrew Neil tweets: ‘Sky’s Kay Burley [pictured] questioned whether Truss was right to claim to be the first PM to go for a comprehensive. Sky’s Sam Coates says he thinks Gordon Brown went for one. Wrong. Brown attended Kirkcaldy High, then a highly selective state school equivalent to an English grammar school.’

Mindful of Gordon complaining that it was ‘very selective later in life’, Neil adds pointedly: ‘Indeed. After it had taken him to Edinburgh University.’

Government minister Nadhim Zahawi, mocking feminist Labour’s lack of female leaders, says the party is ‘all talk but all we see are trousers’. Labor comedian Eddie Izzard, who has a fine collection of dresses, will be mortally offended.

Recalling Shirley Bassey’s interpretation of Goldfinger for the 1964 film, Bond boss Barbara Broccoli tells Radio 4: ‘They kept asking her to hold the note… she kept trying to hold it long enough to , as the credits rolled,’ adding: ‘Until at the end she took off her bustier that was holding her back… and she let it go!’

When ITV’s Holly Willoughby was in trouble for allegedly queuing at the Queen’s lie-in-state, a sympathetic journalist advised her “not to do a mea culpa”.

Holly seemed to agree that this was a sound tactic. She then asked, ‘What is a mea culpa?’