EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Beatrice nodded to Harry to film in Queen’s cottage

Princess Beatrice, one of the few royals still in contact with Harry and Meghan, gave her permission to film in the Queen’s outsized Wendy house at Windsor Castle for their Netflix entertainment. Named Y Bwthyn Bach, it was a sixth birthday present to Princess Elizabeth of the People of Wales in 1932. In 2010, HM handed over management of the house to Princess Beatrice, who oversaw a year-long renovation before inviting Andrew Marr in for The Diamond Queen for the BBC in 2012, the first time television cameras had been allowed. But when she gave access to the Montecito Two, did she know they’d be grinning over their tea while cashing in on one of the Queen’s most private retreats?

Harry and Meghan, complaining that the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace was just too small for them, failed to clarify that it was an emergency bed while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were moved from their 21-room apartment in KP to an expensive enable the Sussexes to revamp. At the last minute the Sussexes decided they did not want to live there and the Queen offered Frogmore Cottage in Windsor instead. Staff were relocated and £2.4 million was spent to make it des res suitable for the Sussex lifestyle. Curious how memories vary.

Gillian Anderson, pictured, was not thanked for playing a witch in the movie version of the children’s book Room on the Broom. “I went in and spent a whole day shooting like a witch cackle,” she says. And then I got a call from them, and they said, ‘You know, we’ve listened to the recordings — and we actually really like that you’re just pretending to be this character. We don’t want this [does a witchy voice]’Ha ha!’.

The fact that Tom Watson is on the red benches infuriates Lord Hague, who remarks, ‘I wouldn’t want him in my house.’ He accuses Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer of weakness in pushing through the former Labor deputy leader, adding: “His behavior towards some people of high repute, including dear friends of mine like Lord Brittan, was despicable.” But the so-called Nonce Finder General is now Lord Watson of Wyre Forest. Discuss.

Chips Channon’s renowned curator Simon Heffer seeks information about a vicious row between Channon’s bisexual lovers, playwright Terence Rattigan, and handsome Major Peter Coats, adjutant to General Wavell. “They had a bitch fight and Coats won,” says Heffer. “But there are no diaries for the period when it happened, and I think Chips was too sad to keep them, or Coats destroyed them after Chips died. I just do not know.’

Asked by GB News presenter Gloria De Piero what he does to relax, Jacob Rees-Mogg replies: ‘If I want to relax I go to the House of Commons and lie in the front seat.’ The member for the 18th century has what he wouldn’t call a giraffe.