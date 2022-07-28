EOTB star Helen Briggs reveals daughter Ocean, 2, had chest birthmark removed

Ex On The Beach star Helen Briggs’ daughter Ocean had a mole on her chest removed in hospital after the spot got bigger and darker.

Helen, 26, who appeared in the show’s 2016 series with partner Chet Johnson, urged parents to be vigilant and seek medical advice if they had any doubts about their children’s health.

The star indicated how Ocean was born with a birthmark, which began to change shape at the beginning of the year, with a black dot on the spot.

She wrote: ‘Hello guys, just wanted to stop by and explain a little bit about what Ocean had been up to at @greatormondst in London.

Ocean was born with a mole on her chest that never bothered her or us, but in the past 6 months a black dot appeared that got bigger and darker along with her mole (it’s really changed shape since she was born).

‘I took her to the doctors which we weren’t sure what it was so they advised us to have it removed and have a biopsy done so here we are in London today for 2 days visiting .

“She was so brave and recovering so well. From going to the doctor to the removal, everything happened within 1 month.

WHAT ARE BIRTH MARKS? A birthmark is a spot on the skin that is present at birth or that develops in the first weeks of life. The type of mole depends on the main cells involved. Most contain melanin that collects in one area to create a different color than the rest of the body. Vascular moles are made up of blood vessels that are not properly formed and may appear reddish or blue. Most moles are caused by a change in a gene during early pregnancy, when skin and blood vessels are formed. Most moles do not require treatment. Those on the eyes, nose, or mouth may need attention as they grow. Laser treatment can reduce the color of some red moles. Some blemishes fade with age, but more prominent ones can affect people’s self-esteem and benefit from psychological therapy. Source: Great Ormond Street Hospital

“I just wanted to point out to parents that if you’re ever in doubt, please see a doctor and get some advice.

Ocean is absolutely fine and still her sassy happy self. I wanted to thank all the nurses and doctors in Great Ormond Street they were absolutely amazing so nice and helpful I entrusted them to my daughter and they did not disappoint we are still waiting for the results and will update you all when we knowing more.’

Helen shared an emotional video of Ocean arriving on Great Ormond Street and entering her surgery.

The clip also showed Ocean’s birthmark and the boy who recovered afterward.

She previously won hearts on the fourth series of Ex On The Beach after reuniting with ex Chet, who romantically described her as “the one who got away.”

They welcomed their first child in November 2019 after Helen endured a 22-hour labor.