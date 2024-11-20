Home Money Eon to pay £14.5m to almost 250,000 customers over prepaid meter billing failures
Money

Eon to pay £14.5m to almost 250,000 customers over prepaid meter billing failures

written by Elijah 0 comments
Penalties: Eon customers who switched suppliers or ended contracts did not receive final invoices within six weeks as required

By JOHN-PAUL FORD ROJAS

Updated:

Penalties: Eon customers who switched suppliers or ended contracts did not receive final invoices within six weeks as required

Electricity firm Eon Next has agreed to pay £14.5 million after “unacceptable” failures to provide final bills and refund credit balances to almost 250,000 prepaid meter customers, the energy watchdog said.

An error in the billing system between February 2021 and September last year meant people who switched suppliers or ended contracts did not receive final invoices within six weeks, as required.

Many faced financial difficulties as energy prices soared.

Eon Next failed to make compensation payments of £30 or £60, while 100,000 customers were not informed of their remaining credit (average value of £51) and received no refunds.

Each affected customer will receive an average of £144 after Eon agreed to pay £14.5m in compensation.

Ofgem’s Beth Martin said: “During a period when households have faced a cost of living crisis, it is unacceptable that consumers are not receiving refunds for credit they were owed.”

Eon reported the error itself and agreed to cancel the debt of nearly 150,000 customers who closed accounts.

DIY INVESTMENT PLATFORMS

Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios

AJ Bell

Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios

AJ Bell

Easy investing and ready-to-use portfolios

Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas

Hargreaves Lansdown

Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas

Hargreaves Lansdown

Free Fund Trading and Investment Ideas

Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month

interactive inverter

Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month

interactive inverter

Fixed fee investing from £4.99 per month

Get £200 back in trading fees

sax

Get £200 back in trading fees

sax

Get £200 back in trading fees

Free trading and no account commission

Trade 212

Free trading and no account commission

Trade 212

Free trading and no account commission

Affiliate links: If you purchase a This is Money product you may earn a commission. These offers are chosen by our editorial team as we think they are worth highlighting. This does not affect our editorial independence.

Compare the best investment account for you

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

More companies will go bankrupt after budget tax increases

ITV shares in demand amid takeover talks

Stock exchange chief warns companies considering move to New York

RUTH SUNDERLAND: Chancellor in business rate betrayal

How much more will homeowners have to pay under Rachel Reeves’ new...

Drivers are fueling an epidemic of blinding incidents on British roads by...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com