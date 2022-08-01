Enzyme, proteins work together to tidy up tail ends of DNA in dividing cells

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have described the way an enzyme and proteins work together to preserve the protective caps, called telomeres, at the ends of chromosomes, a new insight into how a human cell maintains the integrity of its DNA through repeated cell division .

DNA replication is essential to the survival of life as we know it, but much of the complexity of the process — how countless biomolecules get where they need to be and interact through a series of intricately orchestrated steps — remain mysterious.

“The mechanisms behind how this enzyme, called Polα primase, works have been elusive for decades,” said Ci Ji Lim, an assistant professor of biochemistry and principal investigator of new research on DNA replication recently published in Nature. “Our study offers a major breakthrough in understanding DNA synthesis at the ends of chromosomes, and it generates new hypotheses about how Polα primase – a central cog in the DNA replication machinery – works.”

Each time a cell divides, the telomeres at the end of the long DNA molecule that makes up a single chromosome shorten slightly. Telomeres protect chromosomes like an aglet protects the end of a shoelace. Ultimately, the telomeres are so short that vital genetic code on a chromosome is exposed and the cell, unable to function normally, enters a zombie state. Part of a cell’s routine maintenance involves preventing excessive shortening by supplementing this DNA with Polα primase.

At the telomere construction site, Polα primase first builds a short nucleic acid primer (called RNA) and then extends this primer with DNA (then called RNA-DNA primer). Scientists thought that Polα primase should change its shape when it switches from RNA to DNA molecule synthesis. Lim’s lab found that Polα primase makes the RNA-DNA primer at telomeres using a rigid scaffold using another gear in the telomere replication machine, an accessory protein called CST. CST acts as a stop-and-go sign that stops the activity of other enzymes and brings Polα primase to the construction site.

“Before this study, we had to imagine how Polα primase works to complete telomere replication at the ends of chromosomes,” says Lim. “Now we have high-resolution structures of Polα primase bound to an accessory protein complex called CST. We found that after CST binds to the template DNA strand at the telomere, it facilitates the action of Polα primase. In addition, CST sets the tone for Polα primase to synthesize RNA first and then DNA using a unified architectural platform.”

The researchers also got a look at how Polα primase might initiate DNA synthesis elsewhere along the length of a chromosome. Other scientists have also found the CST-pol-α-primase complex in sites where DNA damage is repaired and where DNA replication has come to a halt.

“Because Polα primase plays a central and very important role in DNA replication in telomeres and elsewhere along chromosomes – it is the only enzyme that makes primers on DNA templates for DNA replication from scratch – our CST-Polα primase provides structure provides new insights into how Polα primase may also do its job during genomic DNA replication,” says Lim. “It’s a very elegant solution that nature has developed to accomplish this complicated process.”

“Our findings reveal an unprecedented role that CST plays in facilitating this Polα primase activity,” explains first author Qixiang He, a graduate student in the UW-Madison biophysics graduate program. “It will be interesting to see if additional factors involved in DNA replication elsewhere on chromosomes set up Polα primase in the same way as CST for telomeres.”

The researchers built the structural model of CST-Polα primase using an advanced imaging technique called cryo-electron microscopy with single-particle analysis. In cryo-EM, rapidly frozen samples are suspended in a thin layer of ice and then imaged with a transmission electron microscope, resulting in high-resolution 3D models of biomolecules such as the enzymes at work in DNA replication.

Lim’s team used cryo-EM single-particle analysis to first determine the structure of CST-Polα primase and then delve into visualizing moving parts of the complex in more detail. They collected data at the UW-Madison Cryo-Electron Microscopy Research Center (CEMRC), housed in the UW-Madison Department of Biochemistry, and the NCI-funded National Cryo-Electron Microscopy Facility at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research.

“We started off with a conundrum of our biochemical assay, but once we imaged the CST-pol-α-primase co-complex and saw its cryo-EM structures, everything immediately became clear. This was extremely satisfying for everyone. In addition, the structures also offer ideas that we can now design to test experiments,” said Xiuhua Lin, lab manager and co-author of the new study.

One of these ideas is to document in more detail how CST-pol-α/primase works. The researchers also want to map the entire replication process of human telomeres and study how CST-pol-α/primase terminates its activity once DNA has been copied at telomeres.

“You can’t really study how a car moves by looking at the individual parts — you have to put the parts together and observe how they work together. But biomolecular machines often have so many moving parts that it can be difficult to study,” Lim says. . “That’s where the power and versatility of cryo-electron microscopy single-particle analysis comes in. This approach allowed us to construct a high-resolution atomic model and provide critical insights into how it moves, which in turn enhances our understanding of how the human CST-Polα primase work.”

Qixiang He et al, Structures of the human CST-Polα primase complex bound to telomere templates, Nature (2022). Qixiang He et al, Structures of the human CST-Polα primase complex bound to telomere templates,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05040-1

