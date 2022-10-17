Envoy says UN to push for nationwide cease-fire in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – The United Nations will push for a nationwide ceasefire in Syria even after eruptions of fighting in the last rebel-controlled region broke a two-year truce there, killing hundreds, said one UN envoy Monday.

Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy to Syria, spoke to reporters after meeting the foreign minister in Damascus. Syria’s economic situation is “extremely difficult as nearly 15 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Syrian government forces have conquered much of the country in recent years with the help of President Bashar Assad’s allies, Russia and Iran.

A ceasefire between Turkey and Russia in March 2020 halted a Russian-backed government offensive against the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria. But despite the relative calm, shelling and airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians in the past two years.

“We’ve had a ceasefire since March 2020, we’ve got front lines that aren’t being shifted, but too many civilians are still being killed, so that’s still a challenge,” Pedersen said. He added that “we will continue to work to see if there is a possibility for a nationwide ceasefire.”

The political process has failed to bring peace to the Syrian people, Pedersen added, promising that the UN would continue to address the humanitarian needs of all, refugees and displaced persons, both in and outside government-controlled areas.

More than 80% of Syrians now live in poverty, leaving much of the population dependent on humanitarian aid. The conflict that began in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the pre-war population of 23 million.

Pedersen said UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which was passed unanimously in December 2015 and endorsed a roadmap to peace in Syria, “hasn’t worked.”

The resolution calls for a Syria-led political process, starting with the establishment of a transitional government, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-controlled elections.

“The good news is that all parties still say they are committed to that resolution,” Pedersen said.

The main question that remains is whether everyone can start rebuilding “a little bit” of confidence to move forward, he said.

