Environmental scientists explain why so many tree species dying are so bad for the planet

PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2022). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10314″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Tree species provide multiple direct and indirect values ​​to people, including economic and liveliness values, ecological values, and cultural and aesthetic values. Credit: PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2022). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10314



A team of environmental scientists has written a follow-up article to their research published last year, warning that about a third of tree species around the world are facing extinction. In this new article, published in the magazine Plants, people, planetthe group explains why the loss of so many tree species is so devastating and why efforts must be made to reverse such extinctions.

Last year, the researchers published what they called the State of the World’s Trees report, detailing the 17,500 tree species they faced with extinction — a number they also say account for about a third of all tree species. This time, the same team published a paper explaining why the loss of so many tree species could be a major problem in the coming years.

The biggest problem, they note, is that the loss of tree diversity makes life more difficult for the remaining tree species. Forests become smaller and more susceptible to pests. And smaller and weaker forests mean less carbon sequestration, meaning more carbon in the atmosphere warms the planet. It also leaves less forest available for resource use. Trees are sources of wood and paper products and are the largest supplier of fruit.

Forty-five other scientists from 20 countries support their report. It also has the support of the Botanic Gardens Conservation International and the Global Tree Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission.

The researchers note that in addition to the dangers to the planet from the loss of tree diversity, such losses also directly harm many people. There are billions of people around the world who depend on forests for their livelihoods. Loss of tree diversity, they note, would also negatively impact the wildlife that makes forests their home.

The researchers conclude that about 100 tree species have already become extinct. They strongly recommend that leaders around the world and those who support them start initiatives to preserve the diversity of the world’s forests.

More information:

Malin Rivers et al, scientists’ warning to humanity about the extinction of trees, PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2022). Malin Rivers et al, scientists’ warning to humanity about the extinction of trees,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10314

