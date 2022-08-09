Environmental impact of 57,000 multi-ingredient processed foods revealed

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A study estimating the environmental impact of 57,000 foods in the UK and Ireland is published this week in the journal PNAS by an Oxford-led research team.

The paper compares the environmental impacts of meat and meat alternatives, such as vegetable sausages or hamburgers, and finds that many meat alternatives had one-fifth to less than one-tenth the environmental impact of meat-based equivalents. This is the first time a transparent and reproducible method has been developed to assess the environmental impact of multi-ingredient products. It provides a first step to empower consumers, retailers and policymakers to make informed decisions about the environmental impacts of food and beverage products.

Lead author, Dr. Michael Clark, says: “By estimating the environmental impact of food and beverage products in a standardized way, we have taken an important first step towards providing information that could enable informed decision-making. still figuring out how to communicate this information effectively, to shift behavior toward more sustainable outcomes, but assessing the impact of products is an important step forward.”

A survey by the UK Food Standards Agency shows that more than half of UK consumers want to make more sustainable decisions about the environmental impact of food, while food companies are setting ambitious targets for net zero greenhouse gases. But there is a lack of detailed information about the environmental impact of foods and beverages, which could allow consumers and businesses to make more sustainable choices.

Today’s study, led by researchers from the Livestock, Environment and People (LEAP) program and Oxford Population Health at the University of Oxford, used publicly available information to derive estimates of 57,000 environmental impacts. food products, which make up the majority of foodstuffs. and drinks for sale in UK supermarkets.

They looked at greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water stress and eutrophication potential – when water bodies are enriched with nutrients, often causing harmful algal blooms and eventually killing other life. For analysis, visualization and communication, the team combined these four scores into one estimated composite environmental impact score per 100 g of product.

Professor Peter Scarborough, Professor of Public Health at Oxford, said: “This work is very exciting. For the first time, we have a transparent and comparable method to assess the environmental footprint of multi-ingredient processed foods. From the supermarket purchases we make, but up to until now there was no way to directly compare their environmental impact.

“This work could support tools that help consumers make more environmentally sound food purchasing decisions. More importantly, it could empower retailers and food manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact of the food supply, making it easier for all of us.” easier to have healthier, more sustainable diets.”

The researchers quantified the differences in environmental impact between multi-ingredient products and found that products made from fruits, vegetables, sugar and flour, such as soups, salads, bread and many breakfast cereals, have low impact scores, and products made from meat, fish and cheese, are located at the top of the bowl. Jerky, biltong and other dried beef products, which typically contain more than 100g of fresh meat per 100g of finished product, often have the greatest impact on the environment.

When looking at specific types of food items, such as meats and their alternatives, lasagna, biscuits and biscuits, and pesto sauces, the researchers found great variation within these types of foods. For these types of food, lower-impact products often had one-half to one-tenth the environmental impact of higher-impact products. This kind of information, if communicated to consumers and retailers, can help change behavior toward more sustainable foods without the need for major changes in dietary behavior, such as swapping beef for beans.

When comparing the environmental impact score to their nutritional value, as defined by the Nutri score method, products that were more sustainable tended to be more nutritious, including meat and meat alternatives. There are exceptions to this trend, such as sugary drinks, which have a low environmental impact but also score poorly on food quality.

Jennie Macdiarmid, professor of sustainable nutrition and health at the Rowett Institute, University of Aberdeen, says: “A key aspect of the research was linking the environmental impacts of composite foods to nutritional quality, demonstrating some synergies and trade-offs between different parameters. Using this new method, manufacturers can reduce environmental impact while ensuring high nutritional quality of products.”

The amount of each ingredient in a multi-ingredient food or beverage product is usually known only to the manufacturer, but in the UK they are required by law to declare percentages for certain ingredients, and ingredients are listed on the packaging in order of size . dr. Clark and colleagues used known percentages and sequence of ingredients to derive unknown values, cross-references to products and ingredients by leveraging a large data set of products. Individual ingredients were mapped into environmental databases and the percentages of all ingredients in each product were used to estimate the impact of each complete product.

The analysis uses foodDB – a Big Data research platform at the University of Oxford that collects and processes daily data on all food and drink products available in 12 online supermarkets in the UK and Ireland, and a comprehensive overview of 570 studies on the impact of food production, including data from 38,000 farms in 119 countries.

A limitation of the analysis is that information on the origin of ingredients, such as country of origin or agricultural production method, is missing from ingredient lists and this would help increase the accuracy of environmental impact estimates. In addition, because portion sizes vary for different products, uncertainties remain in the overall environmental impact of products.

dr. Richie Harrington, head of foodDB, says: “Our method fills an information gap about the environmental impact of multi-ingredient foods. The algorithms we developed can estimate the percentage contribution of each individual ingredient in a product and match those ingredients to existing ones. environmental impact databases. By applying this methodology to generate impact scores for large numbers of products, we illustrated how it can be used to gain quantifiable insight into the sustainability of those products and their relationship to their nutritional quality.”

More information:

Estimation of the environmental impact of 57,000 foods, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Estimation of the environmental impact of 57,000 foods,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2120584119

