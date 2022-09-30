Environmental bodies concerned by new UK government’s climate comments

A months-long drought in parts of the UK, record high temperatures this summer and heat-induced fires have made clear to many Britons the future consequences of global warming.



Initial comments from British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Conservative government have raised concerns about its climate policy in a country that is increasingly feeling the effects of global warming but experiencing an unprecedented energy crisis.

The new prime minister was urged to take action in the face of rising energy prices, took office in early September and promptly announced a package of measures.

They include the acceleration of offshore oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and the freezing of the moratorium on controversial gas fracking.

The UK had put a stop to fracking — or hydraulic fracturing, used to release hydrocarbons trapped deep underground — in 2019 over fears it could trigger earthquakes.

Truss has also refused to impose a windfall tax on oil companies, despite record profits they have made in recent months.

For environmentalists, last week’s introduction of a bill to amend or remove hundreds of environmental protection laws inherited from the European Union at the end of 2023 was the final straw.

“Nature is under attack from a series of dangerous government decisions and we know people are outraged by the new threats,” said Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts.

“The vital legal protection of wildlife is at stake, fossil fuel extraction is favored over renewable energy sources, and the government is reverting to plans to reward farmers for nature-friendly land management.”

Climate pioneer

The months-long drought in parts of the UK, record high temperatures this summer and heat-induced fires have made clear to many Britons the future impacts of global warming.

The country is one of the pioneers in Europe in tackling climate change.

Britain became the first country to be legally required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the Climate Change Act of 2008.

It has also seen a rapid transformation in its energy model, with coal representing just three percent of energy consumption in 2020, compared to 20 percent in 2013.

At last year’s COP26 climate conference in Scotland, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to turn wind energy into Saudi Arabia and presented ambitious climate targets, including phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles.

Truss, who succeeded him, has never been seen as particularly committed to the climate.

But her early decisions confused even her own camp.

“The new government should not listen to sirens to backtrack on environmental obligations when solutions to the many crises we face, from climate to cost of living, are complementary,” said Chris Skidmore, a Conservative MP and former energy company. minister.

In early September, a cross-party group of pro-environmental parliamentarians Truss wrote to her asking her to remain firmly committed to achieving carbon neutrality.

After she became prime minister, Truss said she was “completely committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050”, but she also told parliament she had decided to “re-examine” this target to ensure it was achieved in a way that is beneficial to the economy and growth.

Doubts over the UK’s future climate policy have also been fueled by Truss’ decision to appoint Jacob Rees-Mogg as its Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

‘Walk on the edge’

Rees-Mogg, an opponent of onshore wind energy, has said he wants his voters to have cheap energy “rather than I wish they had windmills”.

He has also warned of “climate alarmism” and recently accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of funding opponents of shale gas in the UK.

His comments have been branded a “dangerous climate denial” by Ed Miliband, the opposition Labor Party’s chief spokesman on climate change and net zero.

“Someone who recently suggested that ‘every last drop’ of oil should be extracted from the North Sea in charge of energy policy is deeply disturbing to anyone concerned about the escalating climate emergency, solving the cost of living crisis and keeping our fuel bills down for good,” according to environmental group Friends of the Earth.

“Winning more fossil fuels is a false solution to the energy crisis. It is our inability to end our reliance on gas and oil that has pushed energy bills up and left us teetering on the brink of catastrophic climate change. ” it said.

Rees-Mogg’s appointment “suggests that the Tories have learned nothing after years of incompetence in energy policy,” added Greenpeace’s Rebecca Newsom.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party has made the issue of climate change one of its main lines of attack as it approaches the next general election, scheduled for 2025 at the latest.

Can Liz Truss allow new drilling for oil and gas yet bolster the UK’s net-zero target?

