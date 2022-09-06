‘Entitled’ parents reserve park benches for their four-year-old’s birthday party

<!–

A four-year-old’s parents have been called “rude and lawful” after they “reserved” three tables in a crowded park for their child’s birthday party.

The party planners ‘reserved’ the tables by decorating them with tablecloths and leaving a ‘passive-aggressive’ note on the chair warning others to stay away.

‘Reserved for a birthday party. Please respect the space we have reserved and do not use our tables,” the note read.

“This is for a four-year-old’s party, don’t screw it up, thank you.”

No one sat on the tables – but many were outraged at the note and the bad manners displayed.

An angry park-goer posted a photo of the empty tables on Reddit expressing their disgust.

‘Busy public park on a hot Saturday/Labour Day weekend. Seems super justified to me. Park has been open for four hours and no sign of them. All other tables are full,” they said.

The author went on to reveal that the tables remained empty for six hours before the “very noisy” party arrived, armed with a loud portable speaker.

“The rangers had to have a very long conversation with them, then they sat down,” the officers explained.

While no one was sitting at the tables, families sat down on blankets by the tables—in a clear display of disgust.

People online were just as ropable, comparing it to reserving a sunbed at 7am only to show up at 3pm.

“Several people could have used the seats and left by the time they showed up. Do you think this is right or an extreme lack of awareness? I think both kinds of people probably do this,” one woman said, giving the family the benefit of the doubt.

“I understand they want to make sure they have seats for a party they want to throw in a public park, but preventing everyone from using them all day when they’re not even there wasn’t a good choice,” said another .

The seats were empty in the crowded park – which infuriated other park users

Most people who commented agreed that the family should have come earlier or sent people to watch the tables instead.

“Fathers have been sent to sit at tables in the park forever to keep them at parties forever — the difference is it’s a person and not a rude one,” said one woman.

“I think if you want to hold the table, you have to station someone there to wait all day, otherwise it’s first come, first served,” another offered.

Poll Is it okay to ‘reserve’ a table in a public park? Yes, this is fine. 18 votes

Yes, but you have to send someone to sit there. 362 votes

No, it’s rude. 926 votes

Others believe it would have been better to add a time to the note.

“Yes, I really want to be on their side, because I know that even if you reserve tables in the park, sometimes people refuse to move, but without a time on the ticket, the ticket is just useless.

“At noon we have a birthday party for our four-year-old. Feel free to use this table until then, but please leave it before noon so we can celebrate this special day with our family.” Something like that,” said one person.

The Reddit post was commented on by more than 4,000 people — with very few on the side of the party organizers.

The poster further clarified that the park rangers and the city are not taking official reservations.

“I’m also here with 10 kids to throw a party, and we came here when the park opened to make sure we had space for all of our guests. Stupid of me,’ they said.

“The fact that the note was written aggressively, while also relying on the decency of others to allow them to bend the politeness, bothered me. It’s rude and ill-mannered. I wouldn’t respond in kind, of course.’

Some people suggested that those who wanted to use the chairs should have simply tossed the tablecloth and note in the trash.

“They can’t prove it wasn’t there when you sat down.”