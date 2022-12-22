‘Entire Greater Shanghai will fall’: Hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ with COVID

“Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day and this year’s Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” said the private hospital, which employs some 400 staff. Commuters ride on a subway in Shanghai. China is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 related deaths, but these are not reported in official government figures. Credit:Bloomberg “In this tragic battle, all of Greater Shanghai will fall and we will infect all the hospital staff! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice and we cannot escape.” The post was no longer available on WeChat on Thursday afternoon. A person who answered the hospital’s main phone line said they could not immediately respond to the article. ‘serious condition’

Shanghai residents endured a two-month lockdown that ended on June 1, with many losing their income and struggling to meet their basic needs. Hundreds died and hundreds of thousands became infected in those two months. On Thursday, many parts of Shanghai were almost as deserted as they were then, with many residents self-isolating and businesses forced to close as staff fell ill. Loading “All our employees are sick,” said a supermarket employee nicknamed Wang as he closed the doors. He hoped to reopen on December 30. Despite the new infections, the last remnants of the “COVID Zero” policy are being scrapped. China plans to lower quarantine requirements for foreign travelers in January, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Experts say China could face more than a million COVID deaths next year given relatively low full vaccination rates among the frail elderly population. China’s vaccination rate is more than 90 percent, but the rate for adults who received booster vaccinations drops to 57.9 percent and to 42.3 percent for those 80 and older, government data shows. Footage from a Beijing hospital on state-owned CCTV showed rows of elderly patients in intensive care units breathing through oxygen masks. It was not clear how many of them had COVID. The deputy director of the hospital’s emergency department, Han Xue, told CCTV they were receiving 400 patients a day, four times more than usual. “These patients are all elderly people with underlying illnesses, fever and respiratory infections, and they are in a very serious condition,” said Han.

The head of the World Health Organization said he was concerned about the spike in infections and supported the government to focus on vaccinating those most at risk. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospitalizations and intensive care unit requirements for a comprehensive assessment. ‘Great pressure’ China’s policy reversal left a fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities scrambling to build clinics. Smaller towns outside the prosperous coastal strip are particularly vulnerable. Tongchuan, a city of 700,000 people in northwestern Shaanxi province, on Wednesday called on all medical workers who have retired in the past five years to join the fight against COVID.