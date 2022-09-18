Enrique Iglesias shares video of an eager fan kissing him in Las Vegas

Enrique Iglesias shocked his followers when he shared a clip Friday night where he kissed a fan during a meet and greet in Las Vegas.

The singer, 47, who has been married to wife Anna Kournikova for over two decades, was seen planting a kiss on the fan’s cheek before turning her head to kiss him on the lips.

Enrique seemed taken aback by the moment, but grabbed the fan by the waist and allowed her to snap selfies of the hug before pulling back and running away as his security looked awkwardly on.

The singer, who has had back-to-back shows in Sin City, later shared the clip on his Instagram account for his 17.1 million fans to see, captioning: ‘Friday night at #LASVEGAS @resortworldlv see you tonight! !!!’

Still, fans were concerned that the images wouldn’t go down well with his wife of 21, commenting: ‘Don’t want to upset your wife?’; ‘How does Anna allow this’; Omg he’s married lady

‘How the hell does Anna put up with this’; ‘I am confused…. Anna is cool with this?? I wouldn’t be’; “Wow, so inappropriate of this woman and for letting her do that. I’m sure your wife won’t be happy.’

Enrique married Anna – a retired tennis player – in 2001 and the couple have three children: twins Nicholas and Lucy, four, and two-year-old Mary.

Enrique recently revealed that his children saw the music video where he met their mother Anna.

The pop heartthrob and tennis star were introduced while working on the video for Enrique’s 2001 song Escape.

In an interview on Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show, he revealed, “I think — no, I know my kids have already seen that video.”

Enrique said his kids “add two and two together” when they see the video.

“When they hear one of my songs, they can recognize my voice, which is pretty cool,” he said.

“But when they watch my video, I think it scares them a bit.” ‘What’s mom doing there, you know, with dad? You know when was this?”‘

“It’s actually incredible to see the expression on their faces. It’s pretty cool.’

Anna and Enrique have been romantically involved for two decades and have reconciled after breaking up several times.

The couple first met when the tennis star portrayed his love interest in the music video for his 2001 song Escape.

Before getting involved with her current partner, Kournikova had a long-term relationship with professional ice hockey player Pavel Bure.

There were rumors of a possible marriage for the couple in the early 2000s, although neither of the two has ever confirmed anything.

In 2017, the two announced they had started a family after welcoming twins named Nicholas and Lucy.

The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Mary, into their lives in January 2020.