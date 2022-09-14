Enormous brown bear wanders in to a California 7-Eleven and feasts on candy bars

<!–

This is when a hungry brown bear entered a 7-Eleven store and started helping himself with candy bars, while the helpless cashier watched as the store was robbed.

Cashier Christopher Kinson, 54, was working a night shift at the store in Olympic Valley, California, when he saw the door open — but no one entered.

It was 1:30 a.m. on September 6 when the cashier looked down and saw that the brown bear was helping himself to late snacks.

‘At first I was surprised. I see the door open, and I don’t see a torso, and I’m like, “Oh my god… It’s a bear,” said Christopher, who is originally from Wisconsin.

“The videos really don’t do it justice. The bear was about 20% to 30% bigger in real life.’

Christopher stood behind the counter and watched as the bear barged into the local store several times, trying to lock the door with a garbage bag and then a mop.

Hello! A brown bear sauntered into a 7-Eleven in California and began helping himself to the snacks while the cashier on duty took a stand and yelled at him to leave

But the bear was undeterred, coming back for seconds and even thirds as he savored the tasty treats – rummaging through the packages on display

A point, the cashier blocked the door with a broomstick and also tied the door with what appears to be a garbage bag but it didn’t seem to keep the hungry bear away

He said, ‘I always kept my distance and I had the back door close to me so I could escape if it attacked me.

“I was scared at first, but they just want to eat. However, you should always be careful. We don’t know exactly how they think.

“At first I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds I was fine.”

The bear hilariously took the chocolates one or two at a time on his trips to the store, in a way that resembled how a real customer would.

Christopher added: ‘It’s funny. It’s like it was polite on purpose to take one bar at a time, it’s almost like it had manners.”

The curious bear returned several times before leaving for another half hour.

This is when Christopher took the opportunity to block the door.

The cashier blocked the door with a broomstick and also tied the door with what appears to be a garbage bag, but it seems he couldn’t keep the fuzzy intruder out for long.

He added: “It came in, sniffed around, then shot out. Once it got the food it wanted, it shot out the door.

‘it grabbed’ [the food], went away for two or three minutes and came back. It came in two or three times and then went away for 30 minutes so then I blocked the door.

“You don’t want to become their food source.”

The lovable bear posed no major threat to the shift worker, said 54-year-old cashier Christopher Kinson, who was at work at 1:30 a.m. when the furry intruder arrived, but still had to be careful not to get in the bear’s way.