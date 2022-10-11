As Netflix teased yesterday with a flowers Twitter postmystery story fans can celebrate as the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has arrived. As in the original film, the sequel follows a young detective (played by Weird stuff‘ Millie Bobby Brown) while solving difficult cases in 19th-century London—all the while trying to run into the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The streamer will premiere the adventure in early November.





The previous trailer highlighted the sequel’s biggest development, with Enola launching her own detective agency but struggling to find new cases. Netflix advertised it as a trailer for “Part 1”, which left us wondering what might happen for “Part 2”. Well, now we know. The trailer opens with a previously shown clip of Sherlock finding Enola hiding in his closet before we find out that Enola is looking for a missing girl. The public is then informed that the missing girl has discovered the secrets of powerful people that can be deadly. Sherlock then reveals to his sister that their affairs are connected. It seems the game has found its footing again. The trailer is full of people counting Enola, but as she proves time and time again, she’s quite capable, or as her mom puts it, “gorgeous”.

Again, the trailer for Enola Holmes 2 showcases the film’s production values, which translate into stunning cinematography, production design and costume design. We also get more of that break-the-fourth-wall humor from the title character, and the always pleasant to watch interplay of Brown and Cavill. After all, their affairs are connected and there is no escaping each other.

Enola Holmes 2 is directed by two-time Emmy winner Harry Bradbeer (flea bag), and the screenplay was written by Jack Thorne (Are dark materials), who both collaborated on 2020 Enola Holmes. The films are based on a series of novels by author Nancy Springerwhich in turn are based on the famous Sherlock Holmes mysteries by Mr Arthur Conan Doyle.

Aside from Brown and Cavill, Enola Holmes 2 also sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria, the mother of Sherlock and Enola, Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. New additions to the cast include: David Thewlis (Harry Potter film series), Adeel Akhtar (The big sick), Hannah Dodd (Eternals), and Sharon Duncan Brewster (Dune).

The expected sequel will premiere on Netflix on November 4. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below:

