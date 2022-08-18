Enjoy the pearly white smile of your dreams and get 2 for 1 on this this powerhouse whitening gel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

A million dollar smile isn’t just a fantasy – or something reserved exclusively for the rich and famous. With the right products, you can transform your teeth into the pearliest they’ve ever been.

Smileactives has you – and your teeth – covered with their fan favorite Powerful whitening gel. Founded by a biochemist whose goal was to create innovative techniques for consumers to brighten up their smiles at home, the gel relies on Polyclean® technology to transform your toothpaste into a whitening powerhouse.

Achieve the pearly white of your dreams with this powerful gel formulated to break down surface stains and tackle deeper stains too. Store

When you’re ready to glow, you can grab a great deal on not one, but two packs of Smileactives Power Whitening Gel. Buy both for just $24.95 – and they’ll even ship it to you for free. That’s a saving of 58% on the original price.

The proof is in the many satisfied reviewers who can confirm his claims. “This is part of the dental gel treatments,” said one. “I was treated by my dentist a long time ago and the results were amazing. This product does exactly what I paid a lot for years ago.’

Smileactives Power Whitening Gel is easy to use: just combine it on your toothbrush with your favorite toothpaste and do your usual oral care routine.

The secret to such amazing results? It’s all because of the highly oxygenated microfoam that coats your teeth while you brush. It goes to work on contact, effectively cutting through unsightly surface blemishes and also tackles the more stubborn blemishes that have built up over time.

It also covers every square inch of your teeth, plus the spaces between them, to remove the tougher stains your everyday toothpaste might not touch. The advantage is that the gel works together with your favorite toothpaste. Just add a little of both to your toothbrush and continue with your usual routine.

With regular use, you can finally say goodbye to the discoloration caused by your coffee habit or your evening glass of wine. You’re definitely not ready to give up on those — and you shouldn’t be, especially if your regular toothpaste alone isn’t enough.

One shopper was particularly excited about this, saying, “I bought this a month ago. It is very easy to add to my current toothpaste. I drink a lot of coffee and I really feel my teeth look whiter.’

Right now you can buy two Smileactives Power Whitening Gels for the price of one – a saving of 58% off the original price.

The buy-one-get-one-free deal is nice, but it won’t last long. Simple to use and easy to implement, Smileactives Power Whitening Gel is easily one of the best and most effective products to add to your self-care routine right now. It’s ready to change the toothbrush game as you know it – while also giving you something else to laugh about.