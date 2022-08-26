Enjoy sniffing other people’s body odour? You may have an unusually high SEX DRIVE, study finds
- Scientists have surveyed people in the US, China and India about their sexual preferences
- In all three cultures, high-frequency sniffing of BO was linked to sex drive
- Body odors have been shown to convey a partner’s attractiveness
While the idea of getting a sweaty armpit on the face might make most people anxious, others enjoy having a hint of body odor.
Now, a study has shown that these people may also have unusually high sex drive.
Researchers from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou surveyed people in the US, China and India about the frequency with which they sniff themselves or others and their sexual desire.
The results revealed that in all three cultures, people who sniff more body odor show a stronger sexual desire.
Why does BO stimulate sex drive?
While the reason for the findings remains unclear, the researchers suggest that body odors may provide important clues about a partner.
“Body odors transport chemical signals that facilitate the detection of immunological similarities, genetics and family relationships, thus promoting the selection of sexual partners,” the team wrote.
‘In addition, body odor communicates the attractiveness of a potential partner.’
Previous studies have shown a link between smell (olfaction), sexual desire, and sexual behavior.
“In addition to its functional role in eating behavior, social communication and danger detection, olfaction is important for mammalian sexual behavior,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in Archives of Sexual Behavior.
“Higher olfactory sensitivity is correlated with more pleasurable sexual experiences and more frequent orgasms.”
However, the extent to which body odors are associated with sexual desire has not been studied to date.
To assess this, the researchers conducted two studies.
In the first study, 1,903 Chinese students were surveyed about the importance they place on smell, how often they sniff at themselves or others, and their sexual desire.
The results showed that participants who said they sniffed at themselves and others were more likely to have higher sexual desire.
This effect was especially strong in women.
“Data collected from Chinese university students showed that women valued smell more, had a higher prevalence of body odor sniffing and had lower sexual motivation than men,” the researchers wrote.
In the second study, the researchers tried to determine whether this effect was consistent across cultures, by examining people in the US and India.
A total of 313 residents of India and 249 residents of the US were surveyed with the same questions as in study one.
The results confirmed the findings of the first study, indicating that women placed greater emphasis on the sense of smell, reported a higher prevalence of sniffing body odor, and had lower sexual desire.
“For cultural variability, the subjective importance of smell and sexual desire among the Indian participants was all significantly higher than that of the American participants,” the team wrote.
