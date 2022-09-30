Enhanced mantle cooling during late-neoproterozoic records onset of modern plate tectonics

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A research team led by Prof. Sun Weidong of the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and their collaborators from Curtin University and Geological Survey of Western Australia have reported a remarkable mantle cooling event that records the onset of modern plate tectonics.

The study is published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters on Sept 21.

The temperature of the convection mantle exerts a first-order control over the rheology, composition and, consequently, tectonic behavior of the Earth’s lithosphere. The Earth’s upper mantle has been cooling since the Mesoarchean. However, the cooling of the upper mantle since the Archean has generally been considered broadly linear.

Intraplate continental basalt rocks provide a direct way to interrogate the thermal state of the asthenosphere. The alkali index [AI, = (Na 2 O +K 2 O)2/(SiO 2 – 35); oxides as wt%] of basalt rocks is a direct function of the mantle temperature if the partial melting pressure is limited within a certain range.

The researchers performed statistical analyzes on a global geochemical database of intracontinental basalt rocks to examine variations of average AI over the past billion years. They then applied a Monte Carlo simulation to generate an evolutionary process of mantle potential temperature (TP) over the last billion years using the trend of AI and existing estimates of TP.

The enhanced mantle cooling event that decreased TP by about 50 to 1400 ℃ during the Cryogenian to Ediacaran (~720-541 million years ago) coincides with the widespread appearance of metamorphic rocks with a low thermal gradient (T/P), due to cold subduction of the oceanic lithosphere under modern plate tectonic regime.

“We suggest that the onset of modern plate tectonics resulted in improved mantle cooling by recycling a much larger volume of cold oceanic lithosphere into the mantle. It could be driven by the addition of massive amounts of sediments to lubricate subduction zones after Snowball Earth’s thaw.” , said Chen Qian, lead author of the study.

“This study provides new insight into the genesis of modern plate tectonics and its effects on the evolution of the mantle’s thermal state,” said Prof. Liu He, the corresponding author.

