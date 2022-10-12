English winemakers toast summer heatwaves

Warmer summers make southern England suitable for growing grape varieties grown in northern France and Germany.



Under a blue sky, seasonal workers ran pruning shears along long rows of vines and harvested a variety of pinot noir grown during the summer heat wave.

However, this was not a village in France, but Appledore in Kent in southern England, where the high temperatures required to grow the grape variety are no longer rare.

“Right now I think we have similar growing conditions to Champagne in the 1970s and 1970s,” said Charlie Holland, chief winemaker and chief executive at Gusbourne Estate.

“We see the same kind of growing conditions in England, the same ripening period” as we did in France, he added.

That’s good news for Britain’s embryonic viticulture, which is now able to produce a wide range of still and sparkling wines from grape varieties such as pinot noir, chardonnay and riesling traditionally more accustomed to France and Germany.

“It’s not often that you see a new wine region appear on the map,” says Holland.

“In England we can now make an exceptional sparkling wine, we have a perfect climate, we have a very long growing season.”

‘Very frightening’

On Gusbourne Estate, tractors transported baskets of grapes to the winery. The fruit was immediately destemmed and pressed to start the fermentation process.

As they grow, however, Britain’s vineyards are dwarfed on the international scene, totaling 3,800 acres – or about a tenth of the French champagne-producing region.



During the harvest period, the estate is a hive of 200 workers, more than half of whom are seasonal.

Holland was everywhere, frolicking between presses, barrels and oak barrels as he inspected and tasted the produce.

Climate change may help England’s vineyards for now, but the rapid pace of transition poses major planning challenges, warned Alistair Nesbitt, co-author of a forward-looking study of the country’s wine-growing industry.

“That’s a really frighteningly short period of time to have such a transition of variety suitability, and that really shows the pace of change that certain parts of the UK are starting to see as a result of climate change,” he noted.

“Hopefully the world will get (its) performance together and we won’t see that continued increase for too long as that’s a threat to everyone, including producers in the UK,” added Nesbitt, who is CEO of consulting firm Vinescapes.

Nesbitt predicts that after 2040, England’s vineyards could work with grape varieties found further south in France, such as merlot and cabernet sauvignon.

This assumes that climate change continues on its expected path amid global reductions in carbon emissions.

The rapid pace of climate change could lead Britain to plant grape varieties currently grown in southern France after 20 years.



‘Niche producer’

British winegrowers are planting grapes en masse to meet the growing demand at home and abroad.

According to industry association WineGB, the area of ​​vineyards in the country has doubled in eight years.

Britain “will likely remain a niche wine producer,” said Daniel Mettyear, research director at consultancy IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Despite its relatively high price – £45 ($50) for one of Gusbourne’s sparkling wines – demand for the drink is growing both in Britain and abroad.

“The quality has improved significantly in recent years,” Mettyear added, noting that there was a lot of interest from North American and Scandinavian countries, as well as Australia.

Gusbourne exports about a third of its wine to 28 countries around the world, mainly to Norway but also to France.

Study predicts UK wine production growth due to climate change

