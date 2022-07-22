English Rugby wants to BAN transgender women from playing in women’s games

The Rugby Football Union today recommended a ban on transgender women playing in women’s matches.

The decision was made after a two-year review and the policy change could be implemented before the 2022-23 season if approved by the RFU Council.

A statement read: “The RFU council will vote on a recommendation for a policy change for contact rugby to allow only players in the female category whose gender was female at birth.

“This is a complex and difficult decision and the recommendation was not made lightly or without thorough and full investigation and consultation.

“The RFU has reached out to registered trans players, on whom the policy will have a direct impact, to support it in continuing to encourage them to participate in the sport.”

Under current policy, the UK governing body allowed some transgender women to play women’s rugby on a case-by-case basis.

However, English rugby has now changed its mind, saying research provides evidence for “physical differences” and “benefits in strength, stamina and physique” from male puberty.

They therefore said the decision came because “the inclusion of transgender people assigned to a male at birth in female contact rugby cannot be balanced against considerations of safety and fairness.”

The decision on transgender players aligns the RFU with World Rugby, which states: “Transgender women may not currently play women’s rugby…because of the size, strength and power-producing benefits that testosterone confers during puberty and adolescence, and the resulting player wealth risks that this entails.’

The Times claims there are currently five or six transgender women – who are active players because the RFU have not previously seen an increased risk to opponents based on size and weight – playing amateur rugby in England.

Girls and boys will remain unaffected by the decision and will be able to play in their current teams until the age of 12.