English mansion used in Netflix hit Bridgerton is consumed by smoke as fire destroys outbuilding

Passions aren’t the only things burning on the set of the Netflix bodice-ripping Netflix series Bridgerton.

On Wednesday afternoon, a stately house that appeared as a location in the hit drama was also on fire.

It took 10 firefighters to extinguish the flames that ripped through an outbuilding of the Wrotham Park Estate in Hertfordshire, better known to fans of the show as Aubrey Hall.

The building was used to film scenes for season two of the Regency-era period drama.

Eight fire engines were called to the historic mansion in South Mimms at 3:35 p.m. as rising smoke and trailing flames came dangerously close to the main house.

Footage from above the manor shows huge flames and smoke rising from an outbuilding adjacent to the main manor house

“Eight fire engines are involved in a fire in an outbuilding on the Wrotham Park Estate,” a spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said. ‘Outbuilding is still on fire, but is now under control’

Helicopter images showed red-hot flames shooting to the sky and clouds of smoke that could be seen for miles around as a single-storey building was used when the stables caught fire.

‘We currently have 8 pumps and about 40 firefighters on duty at a fire on the Wrotham Park Estate near Potters Bar,’ said Simon Tuhill, assistant chief of the fire service.

‘Also support colleagues from the London Fire Brigade.’

It’s unclear if this will affect filming for season three, which is currently underway for the wildly popular period drama, which spent three weeks as the number one show, according to Nielsen Media Research. It is Netflix’s top series. It can be seen in 92 countries on the streaming platform.

The Shondaland series uses the house’s expansive lawns and lush English gardens as a backdrop for gossip, intrigue and love. The outdoor settings came in handy when the contemporary pandemic made outdoor filming a necessity due to Covid restrictions.

The neo-Palladian mansion was designed and built by English architect Isaac Ware in 1754 for Admiral John Byng – a Member of Parliament who served as a captain in the navy.

It’s not the first time fire has hit the estate.

Wrotham partially burned down in 1883, but nothing of importance was destroyed and the interior was restored using a more modern Victorian building technique.

Wortham Park – which has been used as a filming location over 60 times – is recognizable by its large terrace overlooking the gardens.

The house was also the setting for the films Bridget Jones’s Diary, Gosford Park, The Crown and Downton Abbey.

It has also held very high profile celebrations, including the wedding reception of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece to Marie-Chantal Miller in 1995, as well as the 2006 wedding to Cheryl and Ashley Cole.