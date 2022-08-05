English discus thrower drops the F-bomb about Aussie who beat him to gold at the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Matt Denny is a redemption story for all ages, but it was his former NFL rival’s reaction after the Birmingham Commonwealth Games discus final that really made him laugh.

Denny claimed gold with a personal best throw of 67.26m after the great Queenslander previously finished painfully close to an Olympic medal and missed the podium in Tokyo by just 5cm.

Denny celebrates after winning the gold medal in men’s discus throw at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on Thursday night

Denny also placed fourth at his home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and also missed the recent World Championships.

The result was no easy feat, as Denny had to beat English pitcher Lawrence Okoye, who holds the British discus record and was on the exhibition team for many NFL clubs from 2013 to 2017.

And when Denny was interviewed after beating the man mountain, Okoye couldn’t wait to get his money’s worth.

“F**k this guy, Matt Denny, Matt Denny!” he yelled jokingly into the microphone as Denny was being interviewed.

Denny replied, ‘You think I’m big, look at this guy. That’s a fat boy!’

The 26-year-old Aussie champion admitted that redemption had him firmly in mind when he came to the Games.

Denny gets excited. All six of his attempts at the Birmingham Games were winning throws

“I felt pretty locked in from the start,” he said.

“I knew with those first 65 meters and what it felt like, I was really in shape and I knew I was in shape this season.

‘Two weeks ago it was a bit disappointing for world champions. I felt like I needed to focus a little more on redemption and trying to get the performances I wanted.

“It was good to come out and be consistent and get the performance I wanted.”

Denny has a bond with fellow Australian Athlete Brandon Starc, brother of Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc, who won silver in the high jump at the Birmingham Games.

Denny’s throw could have been enough to earn a medal at a major competition like the Olympics or World Championships and he has vowed to go on and perform on an even bigger stage.

“I think if I have that bit of statement to keep putting it in and get that performance, I’m pretty sure that would have been close to a medal at world championships,” he said.

“That’s frustrating. I did it late but I’m really proud to do what it takes when it counts and to do that six times in a row today and to really dominate the race was amazing.

“This is just the beginning, there’s more to come.”