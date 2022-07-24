English county cricket star brings up his 400 with ‘magnificent’ six in recording-breaking knock

England county cricketer Sam Northeast has played himself in the first-class record books, failing to beat a stunning 410 for his Glamorgan side on Saturday, which was stamped with a huge six past the four-century feat.

The 32-year-old patiently worked his way up to the quadruple barrel after undergoing 450 deliveries in the middle, taking his Welsh side to a club-high 795 first innings in total.

Northeast faced Leicestershire’s bowling attack in the sixth over after both openers were dismissed for three runs combined.

The Englishman joins a roster of world-class batsman to reach the mammoth total, becoming the 11th person to hit 400-plus.

The 192-game first-class number four brought in 400 with a cracking slog sweep, hitting the speedy Roman Walker over the head.

He continued to run a muck and smoke another six on the next ball, embarrassing the home side.

Northeast has only 34 runs less than 12,000 first-class career runs and has an average of 40 over 325 innings.

The England Under-19 representative spent 82 overs in the middle, while Glamorgan led with 211 on the final stint of the four-day test.

Northeast raises the bat after reaching a century against Nottinghamshire on July 13 – he has made 1,1966 first-class runs

The team threw out Leicestershire for 183 and won the game in division two with an innings and 28 runs.

Cricket fanatics were quick to congratulate Northeast on his huge innings.

Take a bow Sam Northeast… who just became the first ever Glamorgan player to score 400 in an innings. And he’s still going at 410 from 450 balls,” BBC commentator Aatif Nawaz wrote on Twitter.

Northeast was joined by number seven Glamorgan batsman Chris Cooke, to combine for a record 461 run partnership, with Cooke not out at 191.

West Indian legend Brian Lara creates cricket history in 1994 after breaking Garfield Sober’s first innings record of 365

Legends of the game Brian Lara and Donald Bradman are two batsman with whom the Welshman played himself in a prestigious group, scoring 501* and 452* respectively.

In 1994, West Indian icon Brian Lara amassed 501 runs from 427 deliveries, including 62 fours and 10 sixes – he remains the only first-class batsman to surpass 500.