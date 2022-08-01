England’s white-ball coach Matthew Mott warns no-one’s place in the T20 World Cup squad is safe

Matthew Mott has warned England’s struggling white ball cricketers that ‘no one has a mortgage on a place’ as the countdown to the T20 World Cup begins in Australia in October.

Jos Buttler’s squad ended a miserable summer when they lost the decisive T20 international to South Africa in the Ageas Bowl on Sunday, leaving them without a series win in four attempts since Eoin Morgan’s retirement.

The pressure is mounting on opener Jason Roy in particular, with both Phil Salt and Harry Brook in the wings. And Mott admitted it wasn’t too late to make changes for the World Cup, with 10 T20s to play first – seven in Pakistan and three in Australia.

England whiteball coach Matthew Mott has fired his team a World Cup warning

England were defeated by South Africa by 90 runs this weekend to continue their poor form

Referring to Roy, the England manager said: “If you’ve been a great player and done great things on a big stage, I think you deserve a little loyalty.

“But there are times when hard decisions have to be made, and young players come in and add energy. And those two players [Salt and Brook] longing for a game. It’s about making the right decisions at the right time. Nobody on the team has a mortgage on one place.’

Mott also suggested the World Cup will be ‘a stretch’ for Jofra Archer, who is recovering from a stress fracture of the back, but said Mark Wood, who is still recovering from elbow surgery, was ‘probably closer’.

England captain Jos Buttler (left) has had a rough start to his life as skipper for Mott’s side

But he said England had to deal with a deeper malaise first, after 12 white-ball games in which their attacking instincts, honed over seven and a half years under Morgan’s captaincy, gave way to what Buttler called “shyness”.

“What needs to be done in the short term is to be very honest about where the group stands,” Mott said.

“When you lose a great leader, there’s a void. That could also create space for a number of other leaders to act. And I think we haven’t seen that yet.

‘We want to rebuild that trust in this group, which is clearly lacking at the moment. And we have to recognize that.’