England’s WAGS ‘given list of DOs and DONTs ahead of Qatar World Cup’

England’s WAGs have reportedly been given an official list of DOs and DONTs ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

With the tournament going on for just over a month, the players’ partners have been given a rulebook on what is allowed and what could get them a £6,000 fine and a year in prison.

The list reminds UK WAGs that they are “not above the law” in the strict Gulf state.

They are forbidden to do some things in public and during the call to prayer

According to the sunis one of the main points that emphasized that they should dress ‘modestly’ in public and at competitions, and they were also reminded that public displays of affection would not be tolerated.

They have been reminded of the country’s strict policy against litter, which is illegal in Qatar and is punishable by the aforementioned £6,000 fine and a year in prison.

In addition, they should not drink alcohol or swear in public, play music, sing, yell, or generally behave “inappropriately” during the call to prayer.

Selfies outside official government buildings can also lead to police action if not careful.

This isn’t the first time England’s WAGs have been warned about the strict rules in Qatar they need to be aware of.

At a meeting ahead of England’s 3-3 draw with Germany last month, the FA chiefs said: ‘It is important to understand that you and your husband/partner are not above the law here.

“Every order has been taken to protect both yourself and your partner/husband in case of indiscretion. Fines and prosecution are the order of the day.’

Last month it was announced that partners of the English players have booked Banana Island, a luxury spot 25 minutes by boat from the coast of Doha, according to the sales director of the place.

Those with children have their eyes on the largest five-berth chalets. Perks include a helipad, if they prefer that to the motor launch, with white leather seats, complimentary dates, and cold washcloths.

Those £6,000 a night chalets, built on stilts in the Arabian Sea, don’t offer a total escape from hoi polloi.

Anyone can take the boat and pay £100 to enjoy the resort’s pool and beach. But with a cinema, a surf pool with a wave machine and diving courses, it all helps to put the English partners way ahead of the rest when it comes to the Group B accommodation quest.