England’s victory over France in the Women’s Rugby World Cup is watched by a TV audience of 800,000

A British television audience of 800,000 watched the Red Roses show a hint of vulnerability against France and England’s rivals playing the World Cup. These will certainly have been interested observers as well.

Simon Middleton’s side have extended their unbeaten run so far to 27 wins in a row with wins over Fiji and France in New Zealand, but their second group stage match gave them a scare.

France’s relentless defense and targeting the breakdown and contact area threw England off their feet, even if it wasn’t enough to deny the Red Roses a 13-7 win.

Captain Sarah Hunter admitted: “We’ve been talking about the outage this week. We probably gave away a lot of penalties on that front.

“We’re not naive enough to think that if teams want to stop us, they won’t come at us in that area. They will come to the glitch to stop us from playing and we will have to get better and better in that area. Other teams have seen Fiji and France come into that area – we need to make sure we are really effective there.”

Host New Zealand – who made 10 attempts on Sunday to beat Wales 56-12 – will likely be the team standing between England and World Cup glory.

The Black Ferns will have seen France’s blueprint as a possible way to beat England.

All of England’s points against France came from Emily Scarratt, but the outcome could have been very different if Les Bleus hadn’t lost Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injuries in the first half.

Head coach Middleton will make changes for Sunday’s final group stage meeting with South Africa.

