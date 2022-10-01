England’s T20 series decision against Pakistan is the perfect preparation for the World Cup, says Duckett

<!–

England’s winner-takes-all final of their Pakistan tour on Sunday provides the perfect preparation for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, according to Ben Duckett.

A 3-3 series level that Moeen Ali’s team should have finished ahead of schedule ends under the spotlight of the Gaddafi Stadium, with its on-the-line nature mimicking the knockout feel of a tournament environment.

“It should be like a final of sorts because both teams were pretty good,” said Duckett.

England face Pakistan in the T20 series decider on Sunday under the spotlight of the Gaddafi stadium

“For the World Cup team, it’s really good to play games that you have to win and even if we didn’t finish here, you learn more about these games than the games you win, I think.”

Nottinghamshire Duckett is not part of the group traveling to Australia but has proved a huge success on his return to international cricket after a three-year absence, leading the tourists with 203 at an average of over 50.

Whatever happens, he can relax on holiday in Mexico next week knowing that he has made a case for returning to Pakistan for the December tests. He was called up to England’s third test squad against South Africa at the Kia Oval last month after Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre injury.

England will recall Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for game seven, while Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s leading points scorer and wicket taker respectively this series, fill in for the hosts.