England’s one-day summer slump continues as they suffer 58 run defeat to South Africa

England’s mediocre summer continued on Thursday evening as South Africa defeated them by 58 runs in the second T20 international at Sophia Gardens.

The result means Jos Buttler will have to lead his side to victory in Sunday’s tie-breaker at the Ageas Bowl if he is to get through his first summer as cue captain with a run of wins. It is not a scenario that inspires confidence in the run-up to this autumn’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England’s failure to come close to South Africa’s 207 for three total, built on a powerful unbeaten 96 from 55 balls from Rilee Rossouw, was just the latest stumbling block in a summer filled with them.

South Africa celebrates after winning the second T20 match to bring the series to 1-1

If Wednesday’s win in Bristol had raised hopes that the Buttler era was about to emerge from Eoin Morgan’s shadow, this performance shattered that idea.

England have now won four of their 10 completed limited overs matches against India and South Africa this summer and found themselves on the wrong side of the lone rain-stricken no result.

And they’ve got themselves in a hideous pickle about Jason Roy, the opener who once embodied their fearlessness, but now sees a diminished figure bereft of timing and confidence. Southampton may be his last chance to prove he needs to go to the World Cup.

Spanking seems like a chore for Roy right now. Singles are mugged, as if he is berating himself for not making the desired contact.

In Bristol, he turned to the pavilion with the ball still in the air, which meant that the new batsman, Jonny Bairstow, had to face the next ball, instead of Dawid Malan, who was already on the other side. It was the act of a player for whom the game weighs heavily.

Cardiff brought him no fortune. After working until 20, he miscarried his 22nd delivery, of Tabraiz Shamsi, left-arm wrist spinner, halfway through, and could barely drag himself to the pavilion.

Johnny Bairstow was sacked after scoring 30 points as England collapsed in Cardiff

Roy’s calling card was his selflessness, as Morgan rarely gets tired of pointing out. But since he milked easy runs in the Netherlands, he scored faster than a run a ball in just three out of 10 innings. More often than not, he hid an end, putting pressure on his teammates and making a jump. in the footsteps of the opponents.

Buttler insisted he hadn’t lost his faith. “T20 cricket is brutal because it requires you to keep taking risks,” he said. “Jason was a big part of that and teams are afraid to bowl to him, so you just have to remind him of that.”

For the second time in two days, Buttler lost control himself just as he found fifth gear. After taking 16 of Andile Phehlukwayo’s first three balls, he skyed the fourth in the leg side and was caught comfortably by Reeza Hendricks for 29 out of 14.

Ten innings as England’s full-time whiteball leader this summer have produced just one score over 30, and the feeling he has yet to come to terms with the triple responsibility of keeping wicket, opening the at bat and captaining the side.

Malan also fell, seeking the quick runs that Roy couldn’t give, hitting a shot off Keshav Maharaj’s left arm. And by the time Roy left, England had taken 8.3 overs to reach 77 – not slow, but not what the circumstances demanded.

Lungi Ngidi caught out Bairstow and took two wickets at Sophia Gardens

The innings unraveled from there as they fell to their first T20 loss in Cardiff in nine games.

A pumped-up Shamsi, cannon fodder in Bristol, had Moeen Ali and Sam Curran well held by Maharaj during a long time in the same about. And a score of 92 for five was even more than Bairstow, though he bustled with his usual intentions during a 30 turn.

Liam Livingstone, another who has lost his best form, pushed Phehlukwao behind him for 18, taking England’s last hopes with him. A total of 150 was thin gruel in a field where the short straight boundaries have usually rewarded their power play.

South Africa was grateful for Rossouw’s clean shot, even if he wasn’t always the flavor of the month.

He once labeled the national one-day side ‘chokers’ on Twitter after they were knocked out of the 2015 World Cup by New Zealand, and in early 2017 he chose to become a Kolpak cricketer with Hampshire, not long after becoming an ODI. hundred scored against Australia.

He is now 32 and his appearance in Bristol was his first in South African colors in almost six years.

The tourists have so far been able to equip Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram from this series, while captain Temba Bavuma has remained injured. But based on this evidence, they will need Rossouw’s strength at the World Cup in Australia: ten fours and five sixs were in both respects more than his teammates managed in total.

England must beat South Africa on Sunday to avoid going into the summer without a series win

But for a great final against Chris Jordan, who only conceded four, Rossouw would have celebrated his return with a memorable hundred.

There was also another half-century from opener Reeza Hendricks, who had taken out 28 balls there the day before and only needed 29 here.

It all made Buttler think about the necessity of Sunday’s win.

“We haven’t won a series this summer and we are not used to that as a group,” he said. “But this is the start of a new cycle of a team, and I feel like that’s showing a little bit. We are still working out and we need to do that quickly.’