England’s Mark Wood can play the fool or be crippled by anxiety. He is the jester with a twist…

You probably think you know Mark Wood. He’s the Ashington kid made well, the English fast bowler with the imaginary horse, the extrovert whose innate cheek has helped him cope with a career ravaged by injury.

He is sure of all those things, even though the horse has long since been released from its virtual misery. But at its core is a sympathetic contradiction. One moment in The Wood Life, he’s laughing at the time he nearly sawed off a toe with a lawnmower. He tells the following about a severe panic attack on a flight to Amsterdam. He can play the fool and be crippled with fear just as easily.

It almost goes without saying that this is not a conventional autobiography. Wood doesn’t like conventions: He’s a teetotaler, survives weeks on tour, eating only margherita pizza and wearing goggles for chopping onions. He’s a jester with a twist.

And while the book — written with the deft help of ESPNcricinfo journalist Vithushan Ehantharajah — is divided into “How to…” chapters, from “How to Celebration” to “How to Love,” Wood is honest about its value. for those looking for depth. “Perhaps this is more of a not so handy self-help book,” he writes, with a characteristic self-mockery.

Told that he comes across as a normal dude on the page, he sounds relieved. And yet, in other respects, he is anything but. Wood is one of the fastest bowlers in the game. He is a world cup winner. And he has a five-for-test match in some of the most remote corners of cricket: St. Lucia, Johannesburg, Hobart.

He is also regularly injured, although after elbow surgery he hopes to play a part in the final stages of the English T20 series in Pakistan, which starts next week, and he is excited about a busy winter: a T20 World Cup in Australia, test series in Pakistan and New Zealand, white balls in South Africa and Bangladesh.

Yet the long absences, the many surgeries, the rehabilitation periods – they are all an indelible part of his story. Since his debut in 2015, he has appeared in just 26 out of 100 English tests. That’s why the good times feel especially sweet.

“If I didn’t have them, I probably wouldn’t have played as much as I have,” he says Sports post. England might have looked elsewhere. To myself, I might have mentally said, ‘Look, I don’t know if I can keep doing this’. I didn’t live up to the potential I thought I had.’

The self-confidence is definitely there and he loves the day-to-day work: ‘When everything is right, bowling quickly is a great feeling. It feels like you’re flying, like a power surge. On a good day you feel like you and the batter have a telepathy with each other, of ‘I’m here to get you’.

Sometimes he daydreams about his favorite spells, and he is especially fond of a delivery that caused an involuntary jolt of West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer during a lightning bolt in St. Lucia in early 2019. The way the rim went… it seemed to fly.’

At the same time, part of Wood seems endearingly impressed with the world his career has opened up. He played with England’s two greatest bowlers – Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad – and received praise from opponents.

‘I was doing some catches on the border at Adelaide in the winter and Brett Lee came over and he said ‘Well done Brisbane’. I immediately texted my buddy and said, “Brett Lee came over to me,” like we pretended to be Brett in the yard. He texted back and said, “I can’t believe you’re actually talking to these people.”

In the book, he recalls an unplayable ball to fire Usman Khawaja in Hobart in January. That night, he got into the hotel elevator with Australian coach Justin Langer, who said, “Gosh, that bouncer was a brute, wasn’t he?” These are the stories that keep him going, and England continues to believe. Ben Stokes is a huge fan and was the team-mate who encouraged him to go short in Hobart, where Wood finished with a career-best six for 37. Moments like that have left him wanting more.

“I’m getting to an age where I don’t want to look back and think about the games I missed,” he says. “I want to be able to say, ‘Look, this is how many times I’ve played for England. And every time I played, I give everything.’

His commitment is total, but expectation can bring fear. Wood looks for an analogy he picked up from a psychologist. ‘If you have a pitcher full of water and you add rocks, the water level goes up, and that was stress for me. The rocks can miss your family. It could be injuries, planes, or food worries. When you add them, the water gets higher, to the point where it overflows. Then fear strikes.’

He has learned to replace negative thoughts with positive ones, and he is aware that his body language needs work. But due to the injury-induced hiatus, he says he feels young for his age, turning 33 in January. A long-standing ankle problem seems to have been resolved and he is optimistic about the coming years.

“I’m probably in the best part of my career,” he says. “Most people talk about their best period in their late twenties. I feel like now my best part is because I’m fresh: I didn’t get much under my belt and I was a late developer.”

With three Tests in Pakistan starting in December, Wood hopes his stiff pace and low trajectory will prove useful on surfaces that can encourage a backward swing. Those qualities help explain why his test record abroad (47 wickets at 25) is better than at home (35 at 40) – and why he thinks he still has work to do to become a permanent member of the offense of England.

“If I’m not bowling 90 mph, there are 15 or 20 bowlers who are better than me bowling at 80 mph. If I can move the ball it will make me more effective in England. Right now I probably don’t move it enough or I’m not precise enough so that’s what I need to improve on.”

On the other hand, like Bobby and Jack Charlton, Wood is a World Cup winner from Ashington – which is more than can be said of the other England coming soon from this Northumberland town, Steve Harmison. “That’s all I’ll ever have about Harmy,” Wood says. “He’s got the wickets, the pace, the height, he’s the Lord Protector of the North. He’s Ashington’s #1. He was the original Ashington Express, I’m the Ashington choo-choo train.’

If he can go full steam ahead in the coming years, there may even be material for a next book.