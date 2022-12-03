England’s Joe Root uses his HEAD to shine the ball at Jack Leach

<!–

England were forced to resort to directly wiping the sweat off Jack Leach’s head in the pursuit of wickets on a dead Rawalpindi pitch.

Excitement for England’s first Test tour to Pakistan in 17 years has been dampened somewhat by the wicket produced at Rawalpindi with hosts supporters lamenting yet another lifeless card game for what could have been an enthralling game.

After posting a whopping total of 657 in the first innings, England were forced to end their turn in the field – with the bowlers forced to toil as much as Pakistan’s.

England followed the rather unconventional method of trying to use the sweat from Jack Leach’s brow to get the ball moving

After removing openers Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, England found the door ajar and, in an attempt to get the ball moving, resorted to trying to get the sweat – instantly – off Leach’s head to pull the ball.

Saliva was the traditional method used by cricketers to get the ball to swing, but when Covid-19 hit, the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned players from spitting on the ball.

Realizing in that period that sweating was just as effective, that has been the method of choice ever since. Saliva remains prohibited.

Joe Root went for wickets on a lifeless Rawalpindi pitch and rubbed the ball over Leach’s head

The host’s cameras recorded former Test captain Joe Root running towards Leach, lifting his cap and rubbing the ball directly on his head.

Temperatures in Rawalpindi, unlike Karachi, where they play the third and final test, are around 20 degrees, perfectly comfortable for the England players and with little happening on the pitch, they were unlikely to be overexerted.

Test cricket has long been a game that rewards innovation – and England were rewarded for that when Leach Azhar Ali trapped LBW for 27 – the second lowest score of any top batsman in the game.

Leach removed Azhar Ali shortly after Root rubbed the ball on his own head

The incident was much to the delight of broadcasters David Gower and Nasser Hussain who watched, the latter warning the former left-hand batsman to “don’t come near me”.

“Don’t even look my way,” Hussain told Gower.

“It’s ingenious, absolutely ingenious,” Gower replied. “Since you’re no longer allowed to use saliva, tests have apparently shown that sweat is much more effective at making a ball shine than saliva, a holdover from the Covid era.

“Like you Nass, I never actually thought of using that particular scalp to get the glow.”

Leach took a well-earned break and briefly escaped to the dressing room, with Hussain suggesting he ‘hadn’t’ had the ball shone on his head.