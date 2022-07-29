England’s Joe Fraser flips his way to gold in team gymnastics final at the Commonwealth Games

Joe Fraser flew, flipped and twirled over the most painful hurdles before landing under extraordinary circumstances on Friday night as the Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Though it was a title shared in England’s successful defense of the team crown, there was no doubt that the brightest star of the five was Fraser, who revealed the day before that he would be battling with a broken right foot.

That fracture was only diagnosed 14 days ago, which in turn followed three weeks after he was taken to hospital with a ruptured appendix.

Taking those ailments into account, what the 23-year-old achieved in dominating the bow and high bar disciplines was remarkable, perhaps only eclipsed by finishing second on the rings and parallel bars as he nailed some unbearable landings seemed to be. in any.

Joe Fraser (right) poses with his teammates after Commonwealth Games gold

Fraser led England’s attack on gold as they finished ahead of Canada and Cyprus

His scores played a huge part in what together was a feat of domination by his colleagues James Hall, Jake Jarman, Giarni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch, who added to Fraser, accounting for the highest individual scores on each of the six devices.

Combined, their score of 254,550 was a straight clear of Canada and Cyprus in silver and bronze respectively.

The credit should go to Regini-Moran, who led the tables in both the parallel bars and on the floor, as well as second place in the jump, which was won by Jarman, before Tulloch scored the highest ring rating.

Hall, a consistent scorer in each, will be a favorite for the all-around gold on Sunday and will face competition from Jarman.

Until Thursday, it looked like Fraser would definitely get that big title, but he will continue to hunt for multiple other individual medals in the coming week, assuming his body can withstand the torment.

The 23-year-old admitted he would struggle with a broken foot in the run-up to the event

His fantastic performances together resulted in Team England reaching a score of 254,550

A big assumption, of course. Illustration of that came from his landing from the parallel bars, which he achieved with the tiniest stutter but with a big grimace on his face – the 2019 world champion for the discipline was clearly in agony.

Ditto after the rings, but he was really exceptional on the pommel and high bar.

The win secured a repeat of the 2018 team gold won by England, with Hall and Tulloch being part of that ensemble.

It also brought some much-needed shine to the sport in this country after the horrific scandals that have surfaced in gymnastics in recent years.