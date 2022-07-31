England’s Jake Jarman vaults to his SECOND gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

He is the youngest member of the England team. The only one with no Olympic or Commonwealth Games experience. A name that no one had on their list of athletes to watch at these Games.

Well, everyone will now be watching Jake Jarman as a star is born in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old came of age in Sunday’s all-around final, beating his elderly compatriot James Hall by 0.550 points to add a second gold medal to the medal he won at Friday’s team event.

Now, far from an unknown amount, Jarman is being tipped off as a future Olympic champion by Max Whitlock, Britain’s most successful gymnast of all time.

It was all a bit much for Jarman, who could hardly comprehend what had happened to him at the Arena Birmingham.

“I’m having a hard time getting my words together,” he said. “It’s quite overwhelming. I will never have such an experience again. It’s something I will always remember. It means the absolute world to me.’

This all-around gold medal would always be in England’s favour, but not for this gymnast.

When he came to these Games, local hero Joe Fraser was tipped for the title, but he pulled out with a broken foot.

In his absence, Hall had to upgrade the silver he won four years ago. Still, he went after his teammate after the fourth of six laps, when Jarman did one of the toughest jump routines imaginable and scored a massive 15.3.

The 20-year-old outclassed his league over six gymnastics events

Jarman shared a moment with veteran teammate James Hall after his win

Hall collapsed on his ankle as he landed from his jump and, so obvious was his discomfort, he was forced to crawl off the podium after the parallel bars.

The gold medal was still up for grabs in the decisive high bar. Jarman produced a nerve-wracking performance, then selflessly yelled, “Come on, James, you can do this,” to Hall’s routine.

But the injured Hall was unable to do enough to take the win as he looked terrified again on landing and stumbled away.

“The pain was immense,” Hall admitted. ‘I don’t know how I did it. My coach said you can stop at any time, but there was no way I could stop and I’m glad I didn’t.

“Jake did the hardest jump in the world today and he deserved it. He’s only 20. He still has so much to go.’