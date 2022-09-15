England’s hunt is on for new Test bowling coach ahead of Test series in Pakistan

England are looking for a locum bowling coach for their Test series in Pakistan, with Jon Lewis returning to the ECB’s path system.

It’s likely to be someone from the county game, meaning Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson and Graeme Welch, the title-chasing Hampshire bowling coach, could temporarily return to a position they’ve held in the past.

Alternatively, the hierarchy could consider an approach from Azhar Mahmood, who has specialist knowledge of the conditions England will face in December, having served as Pakistan’s bowling coach until 2019.

England are looking for a locum bowling coach for their test series in Pakistan, with Jon Lewis (above) set to return to the ECB’s trails system

Alternatively, the hierarchy could consider an approach from Azhar Mahmood (left), who has specialist knowledge of the conditions England will face in December

Meanwhile, England head coach Brendon McCullum has confirmed that he expects James Anderson, 40, and Stuart Broad, 36, to be selected for the Ashes roster next year.

‘Yes, they’ll be here,’ said McCullum of England’s all-time leading Test wicket-takers. “Those guys are phenomenal cricketers. They’re quite incredible people.’

He added: “The time, effort and confidence they give to the other guys is remarkable.”