England’s Harry Kane and other captains could be BANNED from wearing OneLove armbands

England captains – and a host of other nations – could be banned from wearing their OneLove armbands at the World Cup.

Sports mail understands that permission has not yet been given by FIFA for Harry Kane and other skippers to wear the armbands, which promote diversity and inclusion and are anti-discrimination, in Qatar – where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Now England and the likes of Germany, Wales and France are on a serious collision course with both world football’s governing body and the Gulf state itself, with the tournament just two months away.

The armbands will be worn at the latest round of Nations League matches, courtesy of UEFA.

However, the green light has yet to be given by FIFA, despite England writing to them with their request.

Permission must be given before the armbands are worn, according to FIFA rules.

Those involved, which also include Denmark, Belgium and Sweden, may be banned from wearing the ribbons if that permission is not forthcoming.

And they could even be banned from the tournament – ​​although that prospect has been deemed ‘highly unlikely’.

The situation has already created a diplomatic storm. In 2018, the FA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Football Association.

This agreement was seen as a ‘co-operation agreement’ and officials in the Gulf state are said to be ‘deeply unimpressed’ as they have not been consulted about the armbands.

It is believed that the ball is now in Qatar’s court. They are expected to contact FIFA about the next steps.

The Netherlands started the OneLove campaign ahead of Euro 2020.

“I am honored to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign,” said Kane, who will wear the armband when England take on Italy tomorrow night.

‘As captains we may all compete against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

‘This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society.’