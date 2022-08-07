England’s golden boys Delicious Orie and Lewis Williams claim heavyweight golds in Birmingham

How sweet the apple’s victory tasted in the eyes of this Birmingham crowd. Golden delicious. It had to be, didn’t it?

Last night, the boy from the hometown of Delicious Orie knocked down boxing at this Commonwealth Games with super heavy gold, cheered by a crowd that nearly blew the roof off the NEC.

Orie, who grew up in Russia before landing in Wolverhampton, had only boxed at the age of 18 and had a British passport only last year, came from behind to beat India’s Sagar Ahlawat.

England’s Delicious Orie celebrates winning gold in the men’s super heavyweight final

Team England’s 25-year-old boxer was originally born and raised in Russia

He was down on all five cards after the first round. By the end of round three, those roles had reversed.

Britain’s great men have written such a rich recent history and this 25-year-old, who is six feet tall, seems made for more evenings like this. At the next Olympics and beyond.

“Maybe they doubted me after the first round, but I will always prove people wrong if they think I’m going to lose,” he said.

“I am so proud to represent England and I will do this until the Olympics in Paris when I turn professional. That English flag will stay with me forever.

The Commonwealth champion revealed he idolizes current heavyweight Anthony Joshua

“The sky is the only limit. My inspiration has always been Anthony Joshua, that’s the bare minimum. I can’t wait for Paris.’

His crowning achievement came hours after another local boxer, Leamington’s Lewis Williams, one day took heavyweight gold and brought 26 medals to the homelands.

Lewis Williams boosted boxing success for England when he claimed heavyweight gold

Williams, 23, defeated Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali and then vowed to hang the medal around the neck of his father Bob, who had until recently been hospitalized with illness.

“I’m getting videos forwarded with a beer in hand,” Williams said. “So he’s sweet.”

Until then it had been a British gold rush, but a day of frustration for England. Orie was the last of 17 home boxers to fight for gold yesterday – all but one of 16 finals featured a fighter from the UK.

Northern Ireland topped the table after five wins, two of which went to the Walsh family. Siblings Aidan and Michaela won more gold than all but five countries yesterday.

Williams defeated his Samoan opponent with a classy display in the heavyweight event

Scotland took three, Wales finished with two. England won more medals than anyone else, but they fell four times short of gold from their 2018 total. And how much better this could have been.

The hosts’ first three shots for gold ended in defeat. By lunchtime, Flower Of Scotland was ringing around the NEC.

Sam Hickey came through a pulsating middleweight scrap to beat Australian Callum Peters and within minutes light heavyweight Sean Lazzerini had made it two out of two for Scotland, upset Taylor Bevan of Wales.

Reese Lynch ended a great day winning light welterweight after a fierce battle with Mauritius’ Louis Richarno Colin.

Scottish Sam Hickey won the first of his country’s three gold boxing medals on Sunday

“Next week we’re all going on a little vacation to Benidorm,” Hickey revealed. His drink? Guinness.

Williams could go on a fishing trip after securing England’s first gold. India had previously referred the hosts to silver in yesterday’s first two games.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Demie-Jade Resztan in the women’s minimum weight final before Kiaran MacDonald’s flyweight hopes were crushed by Amit Panghal.

Another Indian gold arrived when light flyweight Zareen Nikhat outboxed the Belfast’s Carly McNaul. But Northern Ireland soon triumphed after Dylan Eagleson – just 19 – won a fun banter with Ghana’s Abraham Mensah at bantamweight.

His win was followed by victories for Scots Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch

Their first gold was secured without a blow thrown – Jude Gallagher won featherweight after Joseph Commey retired.

World champion Amy Broadhurst had to fight for her lightweight gold, beating England’s Gemma Paige Richardson after Aidan Walsh won his family’s first medal.

The light middleweight, 25, defeated Tiago Osorio Muxanga of Mozambique, one better than his silver four years ago.

Older sister Michaela was second in both Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast 2018, but Nigerian Elizabeth Oshoba couldn’t stop her this time. Her reward? A bottle of Coke and a hug from her brother.

Previously, Rosie Eccles took Wales’ first gold by stopping Australia’s light-middleweight opponent Kaye Frances Scott within two rounds, before compatriot Ioan Croft took the welterweight crown with a win over Zambia’s Stephen Zimba.

Croft’s identical twin brother, Garan, had already won bronze and lost – rather ironically – to half of the Walsh family dynasty.