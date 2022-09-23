England’s gay fans advised to steer clear of the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal

England’s gay fan groups have been advised to stay away from the World Cup by locals in Qatar despite claims by FIFA and the organizing committee that it will be safe for them to visit.

The FA said this week it had received assurances that gay supporters who hold hands or wave a rainbow flag will not be prosecuted as Qatar’s government will introduce legislation allowing previously illegal behavior for the duration of the tournament, but they still seeking details on how the laws will be enforced in practice.

However, gay fans are still worried, especially after holding talks with members of the undercover gay community in Qatar who have asked them to stay home.

The undercover gay community in Qatar has urged England’s LGBTQ supporters not to come

The message coming out of Qatar is significantly different from the one emanating from Russia before the last World Cup four years ago, when gay fans were encouraged to travel to the country in the hope of bringing about social change.

There seems to be a grudging acceptance that this aspiration is simply impossible in Qatar, with the head of Three Lions Pride, England’s biggest LGBTQ+ fan group, saying this week that they were not aware of a single gay fan who intended to travel.

Topfly’s funding scandal

The Premier League’s chief executive, Richard Masters, has admitted to the government that the top group has yet to begin talks with the EFL over the so-called New Deal for Football, despite telling them in July that talks would start the following week.

Masters has been frustrated in his attempts to respond to EFL calls for extra funding as his clubs wrangle over who should pay for it.

The EFL wants an extra £250m a year and while the Premier League clubs accept they will have to cough up the slack, discussions are deadlocked over who will foot the bill, with the smaller clubs wanting the big six to pick up most of the tab.

Richard Masters confirmed the Premier League had not opened talks with the EFL

Morecambe’s Star Match

Worcester Warriors’ under-fire owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who also put their League One club Morecambe up for sale earlier this month, have locked horns with some of the most powerful figures in football as they battle to keep their sporting empire intact over recent months.

Leading agency Stellar Football, whose clients include Gareth Bale, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips, is believed to have issued Worcester with a winding-up notice earlier this summer over an unpaid bill, although it has since been withdrawn after the debt was settled.

Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham are putting League One Morecambe up for sale this month

Club flights hit turbulence

Premier League clubs are being offered Boeing 737s for travel to away matches due to a shortage of private jets caused by a combination of rising fuel costs and Brexit.

Most top clubs take charter flights to all but the closest away games but have struggled to book this season due to a lack of private jets.

Jota Aviation, which supplied planes to several clubs, went into liquidation in July and several other European operators have been hit by increased costs after Britain left the EU.

As a result, the clubs have been offered 737s, which seat over 200 people, raising concerns about the environmental impact of a largely empty plane traveling a short distance.

Some Premier League clubs use 200-seat Boeing aircraft for their short-haul matches

All-star plans off the agenda

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s controversial proposal for a North v South All-Star match was not discussed, or even mentioned in jest, at a meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs held in London this week.

Boehly attended the Premier League’s monthly shareholders’ meeting, as he has done regularly since completing the purchase of Chelsea in May, but did not take the chance to push the ideas he outlined at a business leaders’ conference in New York last week.

Boehly was the first leader to leave the meeting, which was dominated by talks on increasing funding for the EFL.