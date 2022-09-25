England’s game plan to beat Germany – counter them and make set pieces count

England are in trouble, but the task of securing a morale-boosting victory on Monday night is not outside of them, as Germany arrives in London at a difficult time.

While the Three Lions have suffered the pain of relegation, Hansi Flick’s side have fared slightly better with just one win out of five in Group 4.

Sports post was in Leipzig last Friday to watch Germany lose 1-0 to Hungary and assess the three areas Gareth Southgate’s men can take advantage of.

German side of Hansi Flick struggled defensively against Hungary on Friday night in Leipzig

Hit them on the counter to punish their high line

Germany had a lot of possession against Hungary, but they failed to take down their opponents and were vulnerable to quick breaks. Hungary scored one, but should have had a few more.

Niklas Sule will get a new defensive partner on Monday night, Antonio Rudiger has been suspended and fullbacks Jonas Hofmann and David Raum will have to avoid being caught high on the pitch.

Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have the speed to alarm the German rear.

Antonio Rüdiger’s absence due to suspension makes Germany vulnerable on the counter

Take out Kimmich to win the midfield battle

There was widespread scorn from German fans for the performance they produced against Hungary, but Bayern midfielder maestro Joshua Kimmich was exempt from criticism.

His range of strides and energy are a sight to behold.

If he is allowed to set the tone for the game, England will be in trouble.

Keeping Joshua Kimmich quiet is key to winning Monday night’s midfield battle

Learn from Hungary and make set plays count

The goal Hungary scored at the Red Bull Arena – a simple tap on the post from a corner – was investigated and Germany failed to defend with any authority in a dismal 45-minute opening.

Gareth Southgate has guys who can deliver excellent dead balls (is this a night for Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps?) and they have to do everything they can to make every chance count.

Germany has not kept a zero in this Nations League campaign. England must add to their misery.